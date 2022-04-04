Rohit Sharma spends quality time with his daughter amid IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma is spending some quality time with his daughter during his off days in the league phase of IPL 2022. The tournament is being played in a strict bio bubble environment this year.

It can be stressful for the players to stay confined for long periods. Due to this, many players have their families accompany them during the IPL to keep them in good spirits.

Rohit Sharma is also doing the same, as he is currently with his family during his stay in the bubble. The 34-year old recently shared a picture of himself with his daughter on his official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of his activities during off days.

You can watch the story here.

Rohit Sharma's Instagram story

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Rohit Sharma-led MI will next face KKR on April 6

The Mumbai Indians have begun the season with consecutive losses against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Their bowling department and middle-order have been causes of concern for the team.

The Mumbai franchise will need to get them sorted soon as they will now face a tough challenge when they meet the Kolkata Knight Riders in their next game on April 6. The MCA Stadium in Pune will host the encounter.

Here is MI's schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 6, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 9, MCA Stadium Pune

Match 23: Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 13, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 26: Mumbai Indians vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 3:30 PM IST, April 16, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 33: Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 21, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 37: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 24, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 44: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 51: Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 6, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 12, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 65: Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, May 17, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 69: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, May 21, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Edited by Diptanil Roy