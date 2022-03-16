"The other players get inspired by the performance itself" - Saba Karim on an in-form Rishabh Pant leading the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022

Saba Karim believes the other Delhi Capitals players will be inspired by their skipper Rishabh Pant's exceptional performances during the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Pant walked away with the Player of the Series award in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka. His focus will now be on helping the Capitals win their maiden IPL title.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim was asked about the confidence the other Delhi Capitals players would have got from Pant's recent performances. He replied:

"Rishabh Pant's communication with the other players is also very good, whether they are foreigners or Indians. I had seen that last year as well. You convey a lot to the other players with your communication. The other players get inspired by the performance itself."

Pant was appointed Delhi Capitals skipper last year when Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the first leg of IPL 2021 due to an injury. The franchise opted to persist with the wicketkeeper-batter as skipper even when Iyer became available for the second leg of the tournament in the UAE.

"He will have to perform on the ground for the Delhi Capitals" - Saba Karim on Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant will hope to carry his form into IPL 2022

Saba Karim was also asked if Delhi Capitals are looking like the hot favorites, considering the sort of consistency and form Pant is showing. He responded:

"He will have to perform on the ground for the Delhi Capitals. The good thing is that he is the captain of the Delhi Capitals, he is in form, which shows that he can inspire the other players, lead from the front."

The Delhi Capitals' head of talent search reckons Pant's exploits at the international level will hold him in good stead in IPL 2022. Karim observed:

"He remains extremely relaxed while doing the captaincy and the experience he is gaining from playing international cricket, he will definitely benefit from that in this year's IPL."

Saba Karim concluded by lauding Pant's cricketing acumen. He elaborated:

"In the conversations I have had with Rishabh Pant, I have seen that he has a sharp cricketing brain and he backs his decisions, which is a very big thing and is required in IPL matches as well."

Pant's reading of the game earned huge plaudits from Rohit Sharma as well. The youngster will hope to get the better of the Indian skipper when the Delhi Capitals face off against the Mumbai Indians on March 27.

