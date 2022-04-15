IPL 2022: "Keep Aaron Finch waiting, ask Sam Billings to open" - Sanjay Manjrekar on possible solution to Ajinkya Rahane's form

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might drop Ajinkya Rahane for their Friday's IPL 2022 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They might choose to open the innings with wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings instead.

Rahane's poor international form has spilled into the IPL. In five matches, he has managed just 80 runs, which includes a 44 (34) in the first game.

Manjrekar wryly remarked that Rahane isn't usually dropped based on his form. He said that despite his inconsistent returns, teams continue to show faith in him and that KKRR is no different. He pointed to the former India vice-captain's dismal 14-ball 8 against the Delhi Capitals, saying KKR would continue with him only in "hope."

On Thursday, Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo:

"If Rahane had to be dropped on form, any team would have done it long back. His form wasn't great for Delhi Capitals either. Before that, he struggled for Rajasthan Royals as well. He hasn't been in form for a few years now. But captains and team managements still show a bit of trust in him. So if they play him, it will be in hope because he struggled a lot in the last game too with those two reviews in the first over."

KKR didn't have any world-class backup openers before the start of the tournament, but they were recently boosted by the return of Aaron Finch. The Australian white-ball captain doesn't have inspiring numbers in the IPL but he fits well with KKR's theory of 'go hard or go home' in their batting department.

But putting him into the playing XI would come at the cost of Sam Billings as the other three overseas slots are almost irreplaceable. However, the Englishman has shown glimpses of his talent and has been a crucial bridge in the middle-order.

Manjrekar suggested an entirely different school of thought, saying KKR could open with Billings and keep Finch waiting a bit longer. He said:

"The simple solution is Aaron Finch who is an opener and sitting on the bench ready. But Sam Billings hasn't played much (in fact, he has played and batted in all matches so far) so they might not drop him just yet. They will keep Aaron Finch waiting, ask Sam Billings to open - this could be one solution and they have a lot of Indian players to bring into the middle-order."

Billings has played 33 T20Is for England but has opened in just four of them, scoring 37 runs at an average and strike rate of 9.25 and 154.17 respectively.

"High time that spinners like Sunil Narine bowl till the 19th over" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Opining on KKR's death-bowling issues, Manjrekar called pacers Umesh Yadav and Pat Cummins unreliable, adding that Andre Russell is part of the solution. For the second part, he said spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy should contribute at the death, which would also prevent the opposition from playing them out.

Manjrekar said:

"In the last match, Umesh Yadav, who was in form, was asked to bowl in the death overs. He had not done that a lot earlier in the season, was only bowling with the new ball and taking wickets. His economy rate was 12 in the last match. So death bowling is still an issue. Pat Cummins is one solution but he too is a bit of a lottery. If Andre Russell bowls two overs 18 and 20 or 17 and 19 that solves an issue."

He added:

"I believe that it's high time that spinners like Sunil Narine bowl till the 19th over in the IPL. What's happening is Varun Chakrvarthy and Sunil Narine bowl in the middle-overs, the batters don't take too many chances against them and their economy rate looks good. But if your fast-bowlers are struggling and aren't suited to death bowling, Sunil Narine should be used differently."

The KKR-SRH match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, April 15, kicking off at 7:30 pm IST.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit