IPL 2022: Sanju Samson joins Rajasthan Royals camp ahead of the tournament

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals' (RR) captain Sanju Samson joined them team on Tuesday (March 15) ahead of the 2022 edition of the tournament.

The Indian wicket-keeper batsman took to social media to share a picture of himself from the RR hotel and added a couple of emojis as well.

Sanju Samson captioned his post:

"🔙🏡💖."

Incidentally, the 27-year-old cricketer from Kerala was part of a camp organized at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for white-ball specialists.

It was conducted while keeping in view the ICC T20 World Cup, slated to take place later this year in Australia. A handful of Indian cricketers, including KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishan Kishan, among others, attended the camp.

Meanwhile, a new challenge beckons Sanju Samson as he steps out to lead a young bunch of cricketers in the upcoming season. The India international will hope to lead the side from the front and continue his exemplary batting form.

He amassed 484 runs in 14 games during IPL 2021 at an average of 40.33, including a century and two fifties.

"Waking up to this cutie checking-in" - Rajasthan Royals welcome Devdutt Padikkal

Young batting prodigy Devdutt Padikkal has also joined the RR camp in Mumbai. Rajasthan had acquired the opener's services at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month for a whopping ₹7.75 crore.

The franchise took to their social media handles to share an image of the Karnataka-born cricketer entering the team hotel. They captioned the post:

"Waking up to this cutie checking-in. Welcome, @devdpd07."

Padikkal landed at the auction after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) chose not to retain him before the auction.

The 21-year-old has taken the IPL by storm with his breathtaking batting over the last couple of years. He scored 473 in 15 matches in his debut IPL season in 2020 and backed it up by scoring over 400 runs last season in 14 matches.

Padikkal will hope to continue his superlative run in the cash-rich league and make a case for himself ahead of the T20 World Cup.

