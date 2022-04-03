"Seems like Shahrukh Khan wants to join CSK" - Fans slam PBKS finishers as their batting falters once again in IPL 2022

The likes of Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith failed to provide the ideal finish to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) innings as they could only manage 180/8 in their 20 overs against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Liam Livingstone played a sensational knock of 60 and while he and Shikhar Dhawan were at the crease, it looked like the Punjab Kings would post a total well beyond 200. However, that was not to be the case as the CSK bowlers made a strong comeback and didn't give the power-hitters anything to work with.
Fans on Twitter slammed the Kings' batting approach as there was no one who could anchor the innings and take them beyond 200. Some fans specifically targeted Shahrukh Khan for his repeated failuresthe case asHere are some of the reactions:
Jordan, Pretorius derail PBKS' juggernaut
Punjab lost a couple of wickets early and it looked like CSK would boss the powerplay. However, Liam Livingstone came out all guns blazing and took the CSK bowling attack to the cleaners.
Both him and Dhawan put PBKS in a strong position and it looked like a total in excess of 200 was on the cards. However, Dwayne Bravo came into the attack and struck with the important wicket of the southpaw.
Livingstone soon departed and CSK slowly began to get their grip on the first innings. Jitesh Sharma played some stunning shots on debut, but once he was dismissed, it was once again down to the power-hitters Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith to take their team to a strong total.
However, Chris Jordan and Dwaine Pretorius were excellent in executing their skills and nailed their yorkers to perfection. Both Shahrukh and Smith couldn't do much and departed trying to up the ante. Some late blows by Rahul Chahar ensured that PBKS reached 180 but CSK would have been the happier side.
Punjab have begun their defense in stunning fashion as CSK have already lost three wickets in the powerplay. The Men in Yellow will need to bat out of their skins if they are to get their first points of the season tonight.
