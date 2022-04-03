"Seems like Shahrukh Khan wants to join CSK" - Fans slam PBKS finishers as their batting falters once again in IPL 2022

The likes of Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith failed to provide the ideal finish to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) innings as they could only manage 180/8 in their 20 overs against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Liam Livingstone played a sensational knock of 60 and while he and Shikhar Dhawan were at the crease, it looked like the Punjab Kings would post a total well beyond 200. However, that was not to be the case as the CSK bowlers made a strong comeback and didn't give the power-hitters anything to work with.

Fans on Twitter slammed the Kings' batting approach as there was no one who could anchor the innings and take them beyond 200. Some fans specifically targeted Shahrukh Khan for his repeated failuresthe case asHere are some of the reactions:

Cricketologist @AMP86793444



Someone in middle order has to bat as an anchor and bat till the end for PBKS. Slam bang start looks good but ending in a tame finish doesn’t. It was the same last game too. From 108/2 in 10th over to 180/8 in 20 overs.Someone in middle order has to bat as an anchor and bat till the end for PBKS. Slam bang start looks good but ending in a tame finish doesn’t. It was the same last game too. #IPL2022 From 108/2 in 10th over to 180/8 in 20 overs. Someone in middle order has to bat as an anchor and bat till the end for PBKS. Slam bang start looks good but ending in a tame finish doesn’t. It was the same last game too. #IPL2022

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy Well played 9cr finisher Shahrukh Khan,6(11) strike rate- 54 Well played 9cr finisher Shahrukh Khan,6(11) strike rate- 54😍👌

Ravi bhai high on beer @Ravi_beer_69 Shahrukh Khan literally played for CSK jha pe isko jana tha Shahrukh Khan literally played for CSK jha pe isko jana tha 😡

tanu @castledstub csk fan shahrukh khan post match

csk fan shahrukh khan post matchhttps://t.co/H840TAD5Ku

☣ @bccinl Unpopular name : Shahrukh Khan cricketer has just been overhyped due to his name otherwise he's just another player with not so good stats so far Unpopular name : Shahrukh Khan cricketer has just been overhyped due to his name otherwise he's just another player with not so good stats so far

Rahul🪐 @RahulPBKS



#CSKvPBKS #IPL Couldve had Tripathi or even Tewatia for 9 crore but no lets buy that overhyped donkey Shahrukh Khan Couldve had Tripathi or even Tewatia for 9 crore but no lets buy that overhyped donkey Shahrukh Khan #CSKvPBKS #IPL

Shafin.🦁💛 @Shafin2104 Seems like Shahrukh Khan desperately wants to join CSK next year! 🤺 Seems like Shahrukh Khan desperately wants to join CSK next year! 🤺💛

Franklin Megallan @franklinnnmj ShahRukh Khan being loyal to the franchise he wanted to play. PBKS made a blunder by buying him back at the auction #IPL2022 ShahRukh Khan being loyal to the franchise he wanted to play. PBKS made a blunder by buying him back at the auction #IPL2022

Sanchit Mukherjee @SanchitMukherj2 @TukTuk_Academy performed just like shahrukh khan is performing in box office in last few years @TukTuk_Academy performed just like shahrukh khan is performing in box office in last few years

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14 How does a Batter not set himself up for a slower ball every delivery when Pretorius is bowling,it isn't as if he'll surprise you with his 150 KPH quicker ball,he hardly crosses 130.



For all the power Odean Smith has,he has to be better when it comes to accessing game situation. How does a Batter not set himself up for a slower ball every delivery when Pretorius is bowling,it isn't as if he'll surprise you with his 150 KPH quicker ball,he hardly crosses 130.For all the power Odean Smith has,he has to be better when it comes to accessing game situation.

Udit @udit_buch Odean Smith needs to score atleast equal to what he is going to concede today Odean Smith needs to score atleast equal to what he is going to concede today

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Odean has to be the one to make way for Bairstow. Odean has to be the one to make way for Bairstow.

𝐑. @fanmahida Odean Smith made everyone fool before auction Odean Smith made everyone fool before auction

Jordan, Pretorius derail PBKS' juggernaut

Punjab lost a couple of wickets early and it looked like CSK would boss the powerplay. However, Liam Livingstone came out all guns blazing and took the CSK bowling attack to the cleaners.

Both him and Dhawan put PBKS in a strong position and it looked like a total in excess of 200 was on the cards. However, Dwayne Bravo came into the attack and struck with the important wicket of the southpaw.

Livingstone soon departed and CSK slowly began to get their grip on the first innings. Jitesh Sharma played some stunning shots on debut, but once he was dismissed, it was once again down to the power-hitters Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith to take their team to a strong total.

However, Chris Jordan and Dwaine Pretorius were excellent in executing their skills and nailed their yorkers to perfection. Both Shahrukh and Smith couldn't do much and departed trying to up the ante. Some late blows by Rahul Chahar ensured that PBKS reached 180 but CSK would have been the happier side.

Punjab have begun their defense in stunning fashion as CSK have already lost three wickets in the powerplay. The Men in Yellow will need to bat out of their skins if they are to get their first points of the season tonight.

