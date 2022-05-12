“Once he gets going, he is one of the best short-format batters in the world” - Shane Watson hails DC all-rounder Mitchell Marsh 

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) assistant coach Shane Watson has heaped high praise on all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, describing him as “one of the best short-format batters” when he gets going.

Marsh, 30, had a memorable all-round match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday as DC clinched the IPL 2022 contest by eight wickets. The Aussie all-rounder claimed two for 25 as Delhi restricted RR to 160 for six. In the chase, he hammered 89 in only 62 balls, with the aid of five fours and seven sixes, as DC romped home in 18.1 overs.

Wednesday’s triumph kept Delhi alive in the IPL 2022 playoff qualification race. They are fifth in the points table, having gained 12 points from as many matches. Lauding Marsh for playing a key role in Delhi’s victory against RR, Watson said on ‘The Grade Cricketer’ podcast:

“It took Mitch a few games to get going here (in IPL 2022) after the COVID setback. It wasn’t ideal for him to be stuck away from the hotel, in a room for around 10 days. A couple of things went his way at the start (in the match against Rajasthan). Once he gets going, he is one of the best short-format batters in the world. I believe he’s got the game to do consistently well in Test cricket as well. He’s scored a few hundreds in Test cricket. He’s got incredible skills.”

The Australian cricketer, who had failed to convert his starts in the earlier matches, dominated a second-wicket stand of 144 with David Warner (52* off 41). He came into bat in the first over of the innings after Srikar Bharat (0) was caught behind off Trent Boult.

“He adds a lot of value” - Shane Watson on the importance of Mitchell Marsh

The Aussie all-rounder had been in and out of the national side across formats before establishing himself in the limited-overs squads over the last year and a half. He also doesn’t possess a great track record in the IPL as well.

Admitting that consistency has not been Marsh’s forte, Watson asserted that things finally seem to be falling in place for him. Speaking highly of the talented cricketer, he said:

“Mitch Marsh is a great guy. He’s had his ups and downs throughout his career. He’s been exposed playing for Australia at times. But everyone’s always enjoyed having him around. He adds a lot of value. It’s been great to see everything come together for him in the last 18 months, particularly in T20 cricket.”

The Australian was the Player of the Match in the T20 World Cup final last year. He clobbered an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls as Australia chased down 173 against New Zealand with eight wickets in hand.

Also Read: IPL 2022: "David Warner used his experience in the run-chase" - Mohammad Kaif lauds DC opener's level-headed knock against RR

Edited by Samya Majumdar