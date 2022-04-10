"Smashing the team which ruined his career, poetic justice!" - Fans erupt as Kuldeep Yadav destroys KKR in IPL 2022

Destiny couldn't have written the script better for Kuldeep Yadav. He returned to haunt his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and guide the Delhi Capitals (DC) to a 44-run win on Sunday.
Kuldeep was taken to the cleaners in his first two overs, but the left-arm wrist-spinner proved why he is such a valuable wicket-taker as he ended up with figures of 4/35. The 27-year-old derailed the KKR chase just when it looked like the latter were on track for an explosive finish.
Fans on Twitter hailed Kuldeep Yadav for the sensational season that he is having with DC. He has so far picked up 10 wickets in just four games and is one of the contenders to win the Purple Cap.
Some fans also trolled KKR for frequently benching a match-winner of Kuldeep Yadav's stature in his last two seasons with the franchise.
Kuldeep Yadav ended KKR's hopes of completing record chase
KKR's highest successful chase in IPL history was 206 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019. This meant that Shreyas Iyer and his men had to break their record to get the two points against the Capitals.
The chase didn't begin well for them, as Ajinkya Rahane once again perished early and Venkatesh Iyer couldn't capitalize on the start he got. However, former DC skipper Shreyas Iyer was keen on proving a point against the franchise that let him go.
Both Shreyas and Nitish Rana dug deep and found boundaries at regular intervals, keeping KKR in the chase. Just when it looked like the KKR skipper would take the game away from DC, Kuldeep struck by deceiving Shreyas in the air.
KKR soon lost the wicket of Sam Billings, who looked in good touch. But with Andre Russell and the dangerous Pat Cummins still at the crease, anything was possible. Rishabh Pant brought Kuldeep Yadav back into the attack and that proved to be a match-defining moment.
In just a span of four deliveries in the 16th over, Kuldeep dismissed Cummins, Sunil Narine and Umesh Yadav and broke the back of KKR's chase. Russell was left with too much to do as KKR were bowled out for 171.
