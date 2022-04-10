"Smashing the team which ruined his career, poetic justice!" - Fans erupt as Kuldeep Yadav destroys KKR in IPL 2022

Destiny couldn't have written the script better for Kuldeep Yadav. He returned to haunt his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and guide the Delhi Capitals (DC) to a 44-run win on Sunday.

Kuldeep was taken to the cleaners in his first two overs, but the left-arm wrist-spinner proved why he is such a valuable wicket-taker as he ended up with figures of 4/35. The 27-year-old derailed the KKR chase just when it looked like the latter were on track for an explosive finish.

Fans on Twitter hailed Kuldeep Yadav for the sensational season that he is having with DC. He has so far picked up 10 wickets in just four games and is one of the contenders to win the Purple Cap.

Some fans also trolled KKR for frequently benching a match-winner of Kuldeep Yadav's stature in his last two seasons with the franchise.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Happiness on the face of Kuldeep Yadav after taking a four-fer and winning the game. Happiness on the face of Kuldeep Yadav after taking a four-fer and winning the game. https://t.co/pD1nDGji2Y

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



#KKRvDC Kuldeep letting his ball do the talking. Kuldeep letting his ball do the talking. #KKRvDC

Alagappan Vijayakumar @IndianMourinho Show us your "Ya Venky, now talk na" t-shirt, Kuldeep. Show us your "Ya Venky, now talk na" t-shirt, Kuldeep.

Manya @CSKian716 Kuldeep with a captain who is backing him. Kuldeep with a captain who is backing him. 🔥 https://t.co/t553Wjcn4L

Sai @akakrcb6 The way Kuldeep celebrated it looks wanted to do this against KKR for long... Happy for him : The way Kuldeep celebrated it looks wanted to do this against KKR for long... Happy for him : https://t.co/4SpewXnBY3

Rahul Pandey @sportstoryguy

12.4: Gets hit for a six

12.5: Gets the wicket



Can't help but think how positive an influence Rishabh Pant from behind the stumps has been for Kuldeep Yadav this season. The kind of captain, the kind of voice he needed to hear.



#KKRvsDC 12.3: 'Maarne de, time leke khel!'12.4: Gets hit for a six12.5: Gets the wicketCan't help but think how positive an influence Rishabh Pant from behind the stumps has been for Kuldeep Yadav this season. The kind of captain, the kind of voice he needed to hear. 12.3: 'Maarne de, time leke khel!'12.4: Gets hit for a six12.5: Gets the wicket Can't help but think how positive an influence Rishabh Pant from behind the stumps has been for Kuldeep Yadav this season. The kind of captain, the kind of voice he needed to hear.#KKRvsDC https://t.co/a0ieqbwuKY

Yash Mall @iYashMall



What a way to get purple Cap in front of your EX.



#KKR #DelhiCapitals Kuldeep Yadav the new Purple Cap Holder.What a way to get purple Cap in front of your EX. #KKR vsDC Kuldeep Yadav the new Purple Cap Holder. What a way to get purple Cap in front of your EX.😊😂#KKR #DelhiCapitals #KKRvsDC

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh 4 wickets Kuldeep Yadav Game changer @imkuldeep18 what a spell..4 wickets Kuldeep Yadav Game changer @imkuldeep18 what a spell.. 💥💥💥💥 4 wickets 👏

Global Spot League Official @GlobalLeagues Kris Srikkanth (on Star Sports Tamil): KKR destroyed Kuldeep and sent him into depression mode. Today, with how he has performed, we have evidence that there is God. Kris Srikkanth (on Star Sports Tamil): KKR destroyed Kuldeep and sent him into depression mode. Today, with how he has performed, we have evidence that there is God.

Rahul @Ittzz_Rahul Kuldeep yadav with soul transfer of Shane Warne Kuldeep yadav with soul transfer of Shane Warne

Dave @CricketDave27 Tell the world KULDEEP IS BACK Tell the world KULDEEP IS BACK

Mr. Chocolate Hazelnut Spread @basedIITian So good to see Kuldeep happy, man. It means so much to him. So good to see Kuldeep happy, man. It means so much to him.

Vedant @thatcrickettguy



What a feeling!! Kuldeep performing against a team that benched him for a complete season.What a feeling!! #DCvKKR Kuldeep performing against a team that benched him for a complete season.What a feeling!! #DCvKKR

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Only two players have won two Player Of The Match Awards in this IPL 2022 so far:-



•Umesh Yadav.

•Kuldeep Yadav. Only two players have won two Player Of The Match Awards in this IPL 2022 so far:-•Umesh Yadav.•Kuldeep Yadav.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Kuldeep Yadav in IPL 2022:



3/18 Vs MI.

1/32 Vs GT.

2/31 Vs LSG (3.4 overs).

4/35 Vs KKR.



- Absolute scintillating stuff by Kuldeep, a comeback to mark for him. Excellent stuff so far. Kuldeep Yadav in IPL 2022:3/18 Vs MI.1/32 Vs GT.2/31 Vs LSG (3.4 overs).4/35 Vs KKR.- Absolute scintillating stuff by Kuldeep, a comeback to mark for him. Excellent stuff so far.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Blowing off the dust from the lock, and reopening Kuldeep FC. Blowing off the dust from the lock, and reopening Kuldeep FC.

a. @LetsGoGavi Kuldeep Yadav smashing the team which ruined 2 years of his career. Poetic JUSTICE. Kuldeep Yadav smashing the team which ruined 2 years of his career. Poetic JUSTICE. https://t.co/rAqkIMlAeq

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Apart from those talented first timers in this ipl, the story for me is Kuldeep Yadav’s return. He is really good with his pace and spin variations. #DelhiCapitals Apart from those talented first timers in this ipl, the story for me is Kuldeep Yadav’s return. He is really good with his pace and spin variations. #DelhiCapitals

Kuldeep Yadav ended KKR's hopes of completing record chase

KKR's highest successful chase in IPL history was 206 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019. This meant that Shreyas Iyer and his men had to break their record to get the two points against the Capitals.

The chase didn't begin well for them, as Ajinkya Rahane once again perished early and Venkatesh Iyer couldn't capitalize on the start he got. However, former DC skipper Shreyas Iyer was keen on proving a point against the franchise that let him go.

Both Shreyas and Nitish Rana dug deep and found boundaries at regular intervals, keeping KKR in the chase. Just when it looked like the KKR skipper would take the game away from DC, Kuldeep struck by deceiving Shreyas in the air.

KKR soon lost the wicket of Sam Billings, who looked in good touch. But with Andre Russell and the dangerous Pat Cummins still at the crease, anything was possible. Rishabh Pant brought Kuldeep Yadav back into the attack and that proved to be a match-defining moment.

In just a span of four deliveries in the 16th over, Kuldeep dismissed Cummins, Sunil Narine and Umesh Yadav and broke the back of KKR's chase. Russell was left with too much to do as KKR were bowled out for 171.

