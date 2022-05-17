"SRH would be godly without that mug!" - Fans sarcastically thank SRH for demoting Kane Williamson against MI in IPL 2022

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson made quite a selfless decision to drop himself down the order on Tuesday, May 17, given his woeful form at the IPL 2022. That decision proved to be a masterstroke as SRH have managed to post a mammoth 193/6 in their 20 overs against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Rahul Tripathi's sensational 76(44), coupled with some handy cameos from Priyam Garg and Nicholas Pooran, helped Hyderabad reach a commanding total. The 31-year-old paced his innings really well and it looked like SRH would coast past the 200-run mark.

But some great death bowling by MI, particularly by Ramandeep Singh, ensured that they restricted Hyderabad to 193. Kane Williamson walked out to bat at No. 6, but didn't quite make an impact as he scored just 8*(7).

Fans on Twitter trolled Kane Williamson and believe his slow batting robbed SRH of a place in the playoffs. Some also trolled the Hyderabad skipper for struggling at the death. Here are some of the reactions:

Prithvi @Puneite_ Ye 1 down ke baad bhi nahi aya. Kahi, sach mein Shreyas Iyer ne to nahi pakad liya use 🤣 Ye 1 down ke baad bhi nahi aya. Kahi, sach mein Shreyas Iyer ne to nahi pakad liya use 🤣

sudhanshu' @whoshud



#SRHvMI Brian Lara locked Kane Williamson be like Brian Lara locked Kane Williamson be like#SRHvMI https://t.co/3X9m2SW8Od

Sai @akakrcb6 At this rate Ambani might go to Tom Moody and ask them to send Williamson next wicket. At this rate Ambani might go to Tom Moody and ask them to send Williamson next wicket.

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Not funny at all, we are looking into this matter..will take legal action against this SRH #MIvSRH Kane Williamson the star performer of academy now demoted from opening to position to number-11 pr what??Not funny at all, we are looking into this matter..will take legal action against this SRH Kane Williamson the star performer of academy now demoted from opening to position to number-11 pr what??Not funny at all, we are looking into this matter..will take legal action against this SRH😠😤 #MIvSRH

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta

@tripathirahul52 #MIvSRH While Williamson failed miserably RAHUL TRIPATHI delivered under pressure for his team. He is getting better each day, great 50* While Williamson failed miserably RAHUL TRIPATHI delivered under pressure for his team. He is getting better each day, great 50* 👏🔥@tripathirahul52 #MIvSRH

A N K I T @Ankitaker SRH batting looks just too fine without Kane Williamson SRH batting looks just too fine without Kane Williamson

AD @cricadharsh Williamson not opening = advantage SRH



Clown single handedly lost SRH playoff chances Williamson not opening = advantage SRHClown single handedly lost SRH playoff chances

Harigovind S @HolyCricket_513 SRH's best batting display coming on a day when Williamson doesn't bat, colour me surprised. SRH's best batting display coming on a day when Williamson doesn't bat, colour me surprised.

Tarun @tmb748 Williamson single handedly costed SRH the IPL,never seen a worse individual performance. Williamson single handedly costed SRH the IPL,never seen a worse individual performance.

Aryan Solanki @Arean_solucky Just proves Kane Williamson was the worst retention of this year they don't even need him Just proves Kane Williamson was the worst retention of this year they don't even need him

101 Gram//Tripathi fan acc @VishaI_18 No way Garg has shown more impact in 1match than Kane Williamson in whole season. No way Garg has shown more impact in 1match than Kane Williamson in whole season.😭😭

Gaurav Kumar @gauravkumar_12

#shameful @SunRisers #TATAIPL Players like Kane Williamson don't deserve to be in school T20 teams but he is the captain of an IPL team Players like Kane Williamson don't deserve to be in school T20 teams but he is the captain of an IPL team#shameful @SunRisers #TATAIPL

Ram @Flick_of_wrists Sources from SRH dressing room say that Williamson will be released with garg leading the team Sources from SRH dressing room say that Williamson will be released with garg leading the team

Dhanush @DhanushRavindra



Man of the match: kane Williamson for not opening. No way #mi gonna chase above 160!Man of the match: kane Williamson for not opening. No way #mi gonna chase above 160! Man of the match: kane Williamson for not opening.

barath_348 @believer348 . Today SRH’s batting shows how Williamson single-handedly destroyed SRH the whole season by blocking a opening position and increased Req run rate for his team Today SRH’s batting shows how Williamson single-handedly destroyed SRH the whole season by blocking a opening position and increased Req run rate for his team😂😂😂😂 .

mohsinali @mohsinaliisb From day-1 was requesting Williamson have mercy go down the order check the difference From day-1 was requesting Williamson have mercy go down the order check the difference

Abdullah Hammad @abdullahhammad4 No Williamson to slow down proceedings and every SRH Batsmen is batting at full potential.

He is really the rotten part of this lineup No Williamson to slow down proceedings and every SRH Batsmen is batting at full potential.He is really the rotten part of this lineup

Archer @poserarcher Kane Williamson will come as finisher today? Wow MS Williamson Kane Williamson will come as finisher today? Wow MS Williamson

Prathamesh141 @prathamesh18451 @Puneite_ Commisioner Shreyas Iyer offered Kane Williamson as senior inspector post in dot ball police station @Puneite_ Commisioner Shreyas Iyer offered Kane Williamson as senior inspector post in dot ball police station 😂

Akbar Manjyani @Akbarmanjyani

#SRH

#IPL2022 SRH had someone like Priyam in the squad and waited 11 matches to get him to open ahead of a woefully out of form Williamson. Typical SRH. SRH had someone like Priyam in the squad and waited 11 matches to get him to open ahead of a woefully out of form Williamson. Typical SRH. #SRH #IPL2022

Udit @udit_buch KW and Sundar the SRH finishers KW and Sundar the SRH finishers 😍

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak Why is Williamson batting above Sundar in this game?? Why is Williamson batting above Sundar in this game??

Gaurav Sethi @BoredCricket What’s worse, KW in the power play or KW at the death What’s worse, KW in the power play or KW at the death

arfan @Im__Arfan SRH's stubbornness to even think of changing kane's position even after such pathetic returns put them in such a position. SRH's stubbornness to even think of changing kane's position even after such pathetic returns put them in such a position.

👑 @Viraaaaaaaaat This is what happens when Williamson isn’t batting. This SRH would be godly without that mug. This is what happens when Williamson isn’t batting. This SRH would be godly without that mug.

ASmemesss @asmemesss Please don't troll Williamson he was just building the innings 🥺 Please don't troll Williamson he was just building the innings 🥺

𝙍𝘿𝙆 ᵇᵉᵃˢᵗ @Goatcheeku_18 Williamson & washi are the finishers of SRH Williamson & washi are the finishers of SRH 😭😭

stranger @aaparichituudu Best thing happend to Srh batting today is they never thought kane Williamson is playing. Best thing happend to Srh batting today is they never thought kane Williamson is playing.

Anuj Verma @Anuj_khoond Horrible death over batting from Williamson and Sundar. Horrible death over batting from Williamson and Sundar.

Srini @softsignalout Washi played an inn were not many noticed Kane , that's how bad it was . Washi played an inn were not many noticed Kane , that's how bad it was .

Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi benefited from Kane Williamson's demotion

MI were once again off to a good start with the ball, as the in-form Daniel Sams sent back Abhishek Sharma early. However, Tripathi walked out to bat and straightaway gave the Hyderabad innings the impetus that they needed.

Be it pacers or spinners, the 31-year-old didn't shy away from using his feet and dominating them. Garg played a good hand of 42 before departing and Nicholas Pooran was promoted up the order to keep the momentum going.

Another good partnership between Pooran and Tripathi made a score of 200 look like a walk in the park for SRH. But Ramandeep Singh was impressive with the ball as his three-fer pulled things back nicely for MI.

Mumbai will be happy with the way they bowled at the death. But this is still a mammoth score and SRH will back themselves to defend this with the bowling attack that they have.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee