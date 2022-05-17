×
"SRH would be godly without that mug!" - Fans sarcastically thank SRH for demoting Kane Williamson against MI in IPL 2022

Kane Williamson walked out to bat at No. 6 against MI (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 17, 2022 10:16 PM IST
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson made quite a selfless decision to drop himself down the order on Tuesday, May 17, given his woeful form at the IPL 2022. That decision proved to be a masterstroke as SRH have managed to post a mammoth 193/6 in their 20 overs against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Rahul Tripathi's sensational 76(44), coupled with some handy cameos from Priyam Garg and Nicholas Pooran, helped Hyderabad reach a commanding total. The 31-year-old paced his innings really well and it looked like SRH would coast past the 200-run mark.

But some great death bowling by MI, particularly by Ramandeep Singh, ensured that they restricted Hyderabad to 193. Kane Williamson walked out to bat at No. 6, but didn't quite make an impact as he scored just 8*(7).

Fans on Twitter trolled Kane Williamson and believe his slow batting robbed SRH of a place in the playoffs. Some also trolled the Hyderabad skipper for struggling at the death. Here are some of the reactions:

Ye 1 down ke baad bhi nahi aya. Kahi, sach mein Shreyas Iyer ne to nahi pakad liya use 🤣
Brian Lara locked Kane Williamson be like#SRHvMI https://t.co/3X9m2SW8Od
Good to see Kane Williamson finally contributing for SRH. #IPL2022
At this rate Ambani might go to Tom Moody and ask them to send Williamson next wicket.
Kane Williamson the star performer of academy now demoted from opening to position to number-11 pr what??Not funny at all, we are looking into this matter..will take legal action against this SRH😠😤 #MIvSRH
While Williamson failed miserably RAHUL TRIPATHI delivered under pressure for his team. He is getting better each day, great 50* 👏🔥@tripathirahul52 #MIvSRH
SRH batting looks just too fine without Kane Williamson
Williamson not opening = advantage SRHClown single handedly lost SRH playoff chances
SRH's best batting display coming on a day when Williamson doesn't bat, colour me surprised.
Williamson single handedly costed SRH the IPL,never seen a worse individual performance.
Just proves Kane Williamson was the worst retention of this year they don't even need him
No way Garg has shown more impact in 1match than Kane Williamson in whole season.😭😭
Players like Kane Williamson don't deserve to be in school T20 teams but he is the captain of an IPL team#shameful @SunRisers #TATAIPL
Sources from SRH dressing room say that Williamson will be released with garg leading the team
No way #mi gonna chase above 160! Man of the match: kane Williamson for not opening.
Today SRH’s batting shows how Williamson single-handedly destroyed SRH the whole season by blocking a opening position and increased Req run rate for his team😂😂😂😂 .
From day-1 was requesting Williamson have mercy go down the order check the difference
No Williamson to slow down proceedings and every SRH Batsmen is batting at full potential.He is really the rotten part of this lineup
Kane Williamson will come as finisher today? Wow MS Williamson
@Puneite_ Commisioner Shreyas Iyer offered Kane Williamson as senior inspector post in dot ball police station 😂
SRH had someone like Priyam in the squad and waited 11 matches to get him to open ahead of a woefully out of form Williamson. Typical SRH. #SRH #IPL2022
KW and Sundar the SRH finishers 😍
Why is Williamson batting above Sundar in this game??
What’s worse, KW in the power play or KW at the death
SRH's stubbornness to even think of changing kane's position even after such pathetic returns put them in such a position.
This is what happens when Williamson isn’t batting. This SRH would be godly without that mug.
Please don't troll Williamson he was just building the innings 🥺
Williamson & washi are the finishers of SRH 😭😭
Best thing happend to Srh batting today is they never thought kane Williamson is playing.
Horrible death over batting from Williamson and Sundar.
Washi played an inn were not many noticed Kane , that's how bad it was .

Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi benefited from Kane Williamson's demotion

MI were once again off to a good start with the ball, as the in-form Daniel Sams sent back Abhishek Sharma early. However, Tripathi walked out to bat and straightaway gave the Hyderabad innings the impetus that they needed.

Be it pacers or spinners, the 31-year-old didn't shy away from using his feet and dominating them. Garg played a good hand of 42 before departing and Nicholas Pooran was promoted up the order to keep the momentum going.

Another good partnership between Pooran and Tripathi made a score of 200 look like a walk in the park for SRH. But Ramandeep Singh was impressive with the ball as his three-fer pulled things back nicely for MI.

Mumbai will be happy with the way they bowled at the death. But this is still a mammoth score and SRH will back themselves to defend this with the bowling attack that they have.

हिन्दी