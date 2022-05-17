"SRH would be godly without that mug!" - Fans sarcastically thank SRH for demoting Kane Williamson against MI in IPL 2022

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson made quite a selfless decision to drop himself down the order on Tuesday, May 17, given his woeful form at the IPL 2022. That decision proved to be a masterstroke as SRH have managed to post a mammoth 193/6 in their 20 overs against the Mumbai Indians (MI).
Rahul Tripathi's sensational 76(44), coupled with some handy cameos from Priyam Garg and Nicholas Pooran, helped Hyderabad reach a commanding total. The 31-year-old paced his innings really well and it looked like SRH would coast past the 200-run mark.
But some great death bowling by MI, particularly by Ramandeep Singh, ensured that they restricted Hyderabad to 193. Kane Williamson walked out to bat at No. 6, but didn't quite make an impact as he scored just 8*(7).
Fans on Twitter trolled Kane Williamson and believe his slow batting robbed SRH of a place in the playoffs. Some also trolled the Hyderabad skipper for struggling at the death. Here are some of the reactions:
Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi benefited from Kane Williamson's demotion
MI were once again off to a good start with the ball, as the in-form Daniel Sams sent back Abhishek Sharma early. However, Tripathi walked out to bat and straightaway gave the Hyderabad innings the impetus that they needed.
Be it pacers or spinners, the 31-year-old didn't shy away from using his feet and dominating them. Garg played a good hand of 42 before departing and Nicholas Pooran was promoted up the order to keep the momentum going.
Another good partnership between Pooran and Tripathi made a score of 200 look like a walk in the park for SRH. But Ramandeep Singh was impressive with the ball as his three-fer pulled things back nicely for MI.
Mumbai will be happy with the way they bowled at the death. But this is still a mammoth score and SRH will back themselves to defend this with the bowling attack that they have.