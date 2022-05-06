"Surprised MI dropped Brevis, but glad that they went back to David" - Shaun Pollock ahead of GT vs MI in IPL 2022

Former South African pacer Shaun Pollock was a bit baffled to see Mumbai Indians (MI) drop teenage sensation Dewald Brevis to accommodate Tim David in their playing XI against the Rajasthan Royals.

Although Brevis has scored just 124 runs in six games, he maintained a fantastic strike rate of 155. Pollock believes the youngster could have been backed a bit more, but was also happy to see David finally get game time.

Udit @udit_buch MI should think of using Tim David like Pollard and Pollard should be replaced by Dewald Brevis. He is struggling badly this season. MI should think of using Tim David like Pollard and Pollard should be replaced by Dewald Brevis. He is struggling badly this season.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Shaun Pollock explained why it was important for MI to show more trust in Tim David as he was one of their biggest signings in the IPL 2022 mega auction. He said:

"Tim David had a good game. I was surprised they drop Brevis. He had done alright in three of the games, had two blips. But glad that they went back to him. You spend money and then give the guy just two opportunities. Everyone takes time to adjust especially for someone who isn't at proper international level. That knock would have given him a lot of confidence."

vardhan. @ferrranesque tim david mumbai indians era has officially begun. tim david mumbai indians era has officially begun. https://t.co/PA35iSlqRT

Don't think MI will tinker too much with their XI: Shaun Pollock

Shaun Pollock feels Mumbai have a good chance of testing their bench strength now that they are all but out of the race to the playoffs. However, the 48-year-old also believes that the five-time IPL champions will be keen to back up their first win of the season with another good performance as pride is at stake. He stated:

"I think they (Mumbai) have an opportunity to try a young player. But I don't see them tinkering too much now that they have got a win under their belt and will look to get on a run and restore some pride and keeps things positive."

MI will arguably face their stiffest test this season against table-toppers Gujarat Titans tonight. However, GT have had their struggles in their last game and Mumbai will look to expose that aspect.

Edited by Parimal