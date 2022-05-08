"That's a phenomenal thing for them"- Aakash Chopra on other RCB batters stepping up with big guns not firing in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra is concerned about the form of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stars Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. Du Plessis has been inconsistent, Kohli has batted a bit slowly, and Maxwell has failed to convert his starts into big scores.

But according to the 44-year-old, what's heartening for RCB is that their unsung heroes like Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik have raised their game in crunch situations.

One or the other of these batters has put their hands up to take their team out of tough times and Aakash Chopra believes RCB will be buoyed by this. In a video on his YouTube channel, this is what the 44-year-old had to say:

"Faf du Plessis hasn't had a great season. Except for two big scores, he has failed to convert whatever starts he got and that is a problem for RCB. Kohli has been among the runs but he will need to score them at a quicker pace. Although their famed players haven't fired, the likes of Patidar, Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik have done well and that's a phenomenal thing for them."

"Josh Hazlewood has arguably been the pick of the bowlers this season"- Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has been impressed with the value that Josh Hazlewood has brought with him to the RCB bowling line-up.

The Australian pacer wasn't a part of the first three games, but has still managed to pick up 11 wickets so far at an excellent economy rate of 7.21.

The 44-year-old feels Hazlewood has the capability to become a contender in the race for the Purple Cap. He also likes the balance of the rest of the RCB bowling, especially the way they have made use of Maxwell. Aakash Chopra stated:

"Josh Hazlewood has arguably been the pick of the bowlers this season. He isn't among the Purple Cap list, but will soon be there if he continues to do well. Siraj has picked up nicely of late. Harshal Patel got wickets in the last game. Hasaranga always bowls well. They use a bit of Shahbaz Ahmed and Maxi too and in the day game they can use a bit more of Maxi."

RCB have the momentum with them going into their encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and will arguably be favorites to win.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar