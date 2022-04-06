"The way DK bhai shifted the momentum our way, it made it easy for me" - Shahbaz Ahmed on RCB's game-changing stand vs RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has lauded Dinesh Karthik for wresting the momentum of their IPL 2022 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The 36-year-old Karthik smashed 44* off 23 balls, with his effort rubbing off on Shahbaz, as RCB beat RR in the last over at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday

With 83 required off 45 balls, Shahbaz and Karthik strung together a 67-run stand for the sixth wicket to push the Bangalore-based outfit over the line. Shahbaz, who hit his highest IPL score of 45, threw light on his desire to deliver in clutch situations.

“This is my third season and it’s been a while I’ve been playing at this position. So now is the time to deliver. The situation was a little tough tonight because the momentum was with RR at one point. But the way DK bhai shifted the momentum our way, it made it easy for me. And that momentum helped us close the game,” he told reporters at the post-match press conference.

Chasing 170 for victory, Yuzvendra Chahal (2 for 15) reduced his former side to 87 for 5 in the 13th over. But DK went all guns blazing from the word go, hitting the gaps with consummate ease to swing the match in RCB’s favor. Shahbaz (45 off 26) also gained confidence in the process as Sanju Samson and his boys saw the game slip away.

“I will continue to bat at No. 5 or No. 6” – Shahbaz Ahmed on his role at RCB

Shahbaz Ahmed produced his highest IPL score of 45 with four boundaries and three sixes to boot [Credits: IPL]

After playing just two games in the 2020 season, Shahbaz Ahmed was tried out as a floater in the previous edition. He has now stated that he’ll consistently bat at either No. 5 or No. 6. The left-arm spinner has bowled just 12 deliveries so far this season, and he reasoned that skipper Faf du Plessis prefers bowling leggie Wanindu Hasaranga against opposition southpaws.

“It depends on the situation at that point. Many teams have leftie batters, so at that time, the captain prefers bowling our main leg spinner. But I hope I do get to bowl in the coming games. About my batting, I have to go bat whenever the team wants me to. But they are not using me as a floater, I will continue to bat at No. 5 or No. 6 and I am preparing for that only,” the 27-year-old said in response to a Sportskeeda query.

RCB have climbed to sixth in the table with two wins from three games. RR, though, continue to sit at the top of the tree, courtesy a superior NRR (net run rate).

