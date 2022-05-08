"This man is finished beyond repair, should be dropped!" - Heartbroken and furious fans slam Virat Kohli for third golden duck of IPL 2022

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli's horrible run in the IPL 2022 season continued as he was once again dismissed for a first-ball duck against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
While Kohli was the victim of Marco Jansen the last time the two teams met, this time he chipped a delivery from Jagadeesha Suchith straight into the hands of SRH captain Kane Williamson at deep mid-wicket.
Understandably, Virat Kohli was distraught as he walked back. The 33-year-old couldn't believe that he had hit a harmless half-volley on the pads straight to the fielder. That perhaps sums up the kind of tournament Kohli is having so far.
Fans on Twitter were heartbroken to see Virat Kohli look so helpless at the crease. They simply couldn't believe that a batter who scored a staggering 973 runs in one season back in 2016, now has three golden ducks to his name in just a span of a few games.
Others also trolled Kohli for his repeated failures
Virat Kohli's woeful form is hurting RCB big time
When Kohli announced last year that he would not be captaining RCB from the IPL 2022 season onwards, there were mixed reactions. While many were disappointed, there was also a feeling that he might get back to his vintage best without the burden of captaincy.
However, things could not have panned out in a worse way than they have as Kohli has been inconsistent with the bat. In 11 games, he has scored just 216 runs and what's more worrying is that they have come at a poor strike rate of 111.92.
He has been among the runs of late, but they have come at such a slow pace that some feel they have damaged RCB's chances of winning in the past. Only time will tell how Kohli will find a solution to this and whether he can get back to his best.
