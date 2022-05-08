"This man is finished beyond repair, should be dropped!" - Heartbroken and furious fans slam Virat Kohli for third golden duck of IPL 2022

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli's horrible run in the IPL 2022 season continued as he was once again dismissed for a first-ball duck against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

While Kohli was the victim of Marco Jansen the last time the two teams met, this time he chipped a delivery from Jagadeesha Suchith straight into the hands of SRH captain Kane Williamson at deep mid-wicket.

Understandably, Virat Kohli was distraught as he walked back. The 33-year-old couldn't believe that he had hit a harmless half-volley on the pads straight to the fielder. That perhaps sums up the kind of tournament Kohli is having so far.

Fans on Twitter were heartbroken to see Virat Kohli look so helpless at the crease. They simply couldn't believe that a batter who scored a staggering 973 runs in one season back in 2016, now has three golden ducks to his name in just a span of a few games.

Others also trolled Kohli for his repeated failures and here are some of the reactions:

Udit @udit_buch To be fair apart from T20s, I'm still shamelessly hoping that Kohli will do well in ODIs and tests. To be fair apart from T20s, I'm still shamelessly hoping that Kohli will do well in ODIs and tests.

Udit @udit_buch Lo ho gaya tumhare 0(1) would be better than 30(33) any day Lo ho gaya tumhare 0(1) would be better than 30(33) any day

Prithvi @Puneite_ Kohli v SRH since 2019.



Inns - 9

Runs - 84

Avg - 9.3 Kohli v SRH since 2019.Inns - 9Runs - 84Avg - 9.3

TUSHAR 🏏 @mainlycricket This man is finished beyond repair. Should be dropped. This man is finished beyond repair. Should be dropped.

TUSHAR 🏏 @mainlycricket Devdutt Padikkal has outperformed this guy for three seasons in a row 🤣 Devdutt Padikkal has outperformed this guy for three seasons in a row 🤣

Jeet Vachharajani🏏🎯 @Jeetv27 Sunny G was speechless at the tactic of an SLAO opening the bowling against Faf & Kohli.



After 1 ball, he remained speechless. Sunny G was speechless at the tactic of an SLAO opening the bowling against Faf & Kohli.After 1 ball, he remained speechless.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Me on Kohli's lack of form and runs.. Me on Kohli's lack of form and runs.. https://t.co/bu1cpbBuZh

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A painful walk back to the dressing room for Virat Kohli. A painful walk back to the dressing room for Virat Kohli. https://t.co/ZDHOyIVc8P

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh For the first in Virat Kohli's career he got out 3 ducks in a series or tournament or any series in across formats of the game. For the first in Virat Kohli's career he got out 3 ducks in a series or tournament or any series in across formats of the game.

Flighted Leggie 🏏 @flighted_leggie Don't know about Kohli, but kohli cam needs to take a break. Unreal. They keep focusing on him. Stop it. Don't know about Kohli, but kohli cam needs to take a break. Unreal. They keep focusing on him. Stop it.

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Virat Kohli saving all the runs for World T20. Virat Kohli saving all the runs for World T20.

Varun @wizardrincewind Kane Williamson, get up in the morning, smile, make life miserable for Kohli, smile, go to sleep. Kane Williamson, get up in the morning, smile, make life miserable for Kohli, smile, go to sleep.

Sagar @sagarcasm King Kohli's assets in this IPL King Kohli's assets in this IPL https://t.co/1mLMf8l4HM

Alagappan Vijayakumar @IndianMourinho Would love to know what RCB were smoking when they planned to have a top 3 of Faf, Rawat, and Kohli.



What makes this bizarre is they were proud of it. Would love to know what RCB were smoking when they planned to have a top 3 of Faf, Rawat, and Kohli. What makes this bizarre is they were proud of it.

Dave @CricketDave27 It’s time to try Kohli at the death, where he can just come in face a few balls and try smash. Won’t be any swing or any spin to deal with. Asking him to construct innings at this point not working at all It’s time to try Kohli at the death, where he can just come in face a few balls and try smash. Won’t be any swing or any spin to deal with. Asking him to construct innings at this point not working at all

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan



Retire man.



If a 2nd wind doesn't come, this is the most spectacular fall that I have ever seen, not just in cricket! I am 2 minutes late and Kohli is gone!Retire man.If a 2nd wind doesn't come, this is the most spectacular fall that I have ever seen, not just in cricket! I am 2 minutes late and Kohli is gone! 😡😡Retire man. If a 2nd wind doesn't come, this is the most spectacular fall that I have ever seen, not just in cricket!

Manya @CSKian716 Kohli has the most 100s in a season and is now getting close to the record of the most golden ducks in a season. Kohli has the most 100s in a season and is now getting close to the record of the most golden ducks in a season.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh It is very painful and heartbreaking to see Virat Kohli like this. It is very painful and heartbreaking to see Virat Kohli like this. 💔 https://t.co/jj9CaA7QpI

sunil the cricketer @1sInto2s



#RCBvSRH I am Virat Kohli fan i don't have Disney Plus Hotstar subscription I enjoy his batting in those free 5 minutes complementary access. I am Virat Kohli fan i don't have Disney Plus Hotstar subscription I enjoy his batting in those free 5 minutes complementary access.#RCBvSRH

Alagappan Vijayakumar @IndianMourinho Like what did they think would happen? Rawat hasn't even delivered at the SMAT level. And if you pair Faf and Kohli together, opponents will obviously hit you with SLAs in PP and legspinners after PP. Like what did they think would happen? Rawat hasn't even delivered at the SMAT level. And if you pair Faf and Kohli together, opponents will obviously hit you with SLAs in PP and legspinners after PP.

Manya @CSKian716 Kohli's team vs Williamson's team with RCB wearing a green jersey in a very important match for qualification.



This is the toughest RCB have faced so far. Kohli's team vs Williamson's team with RCB wearing a green jersey in a very important match for qualification.This is the toughest RCB have faced so far.

el cranko @thambivandelay kohli walking pavilion stairs sadly compilation video kohli walking pavilion stairs sadly compilation video

Sagar @sagarcasm In Kohli's biopic, the antagonist will be called Kane Villainson In Kohli's biopic, the antagonist will be called Kane Villainson

Slog Sweep-189 @SloggSweep

#RCBvSRH Harsha Bhogle was about to say Losing Kohli early on is a blessing in disguise but corrected himself saying it's not end of the world . Harsha Bhogle was about to say Losing Kohli early on is a blessing in disguise but corrected himself saying it's not end of the world .#RCBvSRH

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns #IPL2022 is the worst season for Virat Kohli in his IPL career. #IPL2022 is the worst season for Virat Kohli in his IPL career. https://t.co/1YABDgYb9M

Karthik18 @karthikkohli180 #nevergiveup #believe @imVkohli The walk will hurt, it is such a bad phase were nothing is going right for King.... Still this is not the end of the world, every downfall has a sounding comeback written on it, fail again & again but don't give up King... Comeback stronger The walk will hurt, it is such a bad phase were nothing is going right for King.... Still this is not the end of the world, every downfall has a sounding comeback written on it, fail again & again but don't give up King... Comeback stronger ❤️❤️ #nevergiveup #believe @imVkohli https://t.co/UkZU9ndqPG

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh I can't look at Virat Kohli like this anymore. This is so heartbreaking, painful. I can't look at Virat Kohli like this anymore. This is so heartbreaking, painful. https://t.co/VjBMhbi3Hf

TUSHAR 🏏 @mainlycricket Break will help Kohli if plays cricket in it, and not enjoy vacations to relax. Break will help Kohli if plays cricket in it, and not enjoy vacations to relax.

absy @absycric WT20 league matches thrashings, CWC19 semi final, WTC Final, all these golden ducks... Kane Williamson has a role to play in breaking Kohli WT20 league matches thrashings, CWC19 semi final, WTC Final, all these golden ducks... Kane Williamson has a role to play in breaking Kohli

Dark Lord ;) @Dark_Loord_ King Kohli while abusing other players vs Scoring runs with bat King Kohli while abusing other players vs Scoring runs with bat https://t.co/RYLmqVl9ni

Riyan @joblessvirgin18 look what u have done to us Clowns on tl fighting for 0(1) or 30(33) which one is betterlook what u have done to us @imVkohli Clowns on tl fighting for 0(1) or 30(33) which one is better 😭😭😭😭😭😭 look what u have done to us @imVkohli

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Prayers for anyone who spent their hard earned money to watch Kohli bat this season and accidentally blinked or sneezed for a second. Prayers for anyone who spent their hard earned money to watch Kohli bat this season and accidentally blinked or sneezed for a second.

SAMSONITE💭 @thesuperroyal 3rd Golden duck for Kohli this IPL 3rd Golden duck for Kohli this IPL https://t.co/j1uFVvv6zY

Abhishek @be_mewadi Virat Kohli in this IPL🤣 Virat Kohli in this IPL🤣 https://t.co/GYPkhDoiNs

Virat Kohli's woeful form is hurting RCB big time

When Kohli announced last year that he would not be captaining RCB from the IPL 2022 season onwards, there were mixed reactions. While many were disappointed, there was also a feeling that he might get back to his vintage best without the burden of captaincy.

However, things could not have panned out in a worse way than they have as Kohli has been inconsistent with the bat. In 11 games, he has scored just 216 runs and what's more worrying is that they have come at a poor strike rate of 111.92.

He has been among the runs of late, but they have come at such a slow pace that some feel they have damaged RCB's chances of winning in the past. Only time will tell how Kohli will find a solution to this and whether he can get back to his best.

