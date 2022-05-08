×
Create
Notifications

"This man is finished beyond repair, should be dropped!" - Heartbroken and furious fans slam Virat Kohli for third golden duck of IPL 2022

Virat Kohli was in disbelief as he registered his third golden duck of IPL 2022. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Virat Kohli was in disbelief as he registered his third golden duck of IPL 2022. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 08, 2022 04:25 PM IST
News

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli's horrible run in the IPL 2022 season continued as he was once again dismissed for a first-ball duck against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

While Kohli was the victim of Marco Jansen the last time the two teams met, this time he chipped a delivery from Jagadeesha Suchith straight into the hands of SRH captain Kane Williamson at deep mid-wicket.

Understandably, Virat Kohli was distraught as he walked back. The 33-year-old couldn't believe that he had hit a harmless half-volley on the pads straight to the fielder. That perhaps sums up the kind of tournament Kohli is having so far.

Fans on Twitter were heartbroken to see Virat Kohli look so helpless at the crease. They simply couldn't believe that a batter who scored a staggering 973 runs in one season back in 2016, now has three golden ducks to his name in just a span of a few games.

Others also trolled Kohli for his repeated failures and here are some of the reactions:

To be fair apart from T20s, I'm still shamelessly hoping that Kohli will do well in ODIs and tests.
Lo ho gaya tumhare 0(1) would be better than 30(33) any day
Kohli v SRH since 2019.Inns - 9Runs - 84Avg - 9.3
This man is finished beyond repair. Should be dropped.
Couldn't wake up from nap before Kohli's wicket. Challenge failed. #IPL
Devdutt Padikkal has outperformed this guy for three seasons in a row 🤣
Sunny G was speechless at the tactic of an SLAO opening the bowling against Faf & Kohli.After 1 ball, he remained speechless.
Me on Kohli's lack of form and runs.. https://t.co/bu1cpbBuZh
https://t.co/KGEw3uYuhT
A painful walk back to the dressing room for Virat Kohli. https://t.co/ZDHOyIVc8P
Thinking about his old performance and smiling#SRHvRCB https://t.co/gkkLXQLPgs
For the first in Virat Kohli's career he got out 3 ducks in a series or tournament or any series in across formats of the game.
Don't know about Kohli, but kohli cam needs to take a break. Unreal. They keep focusing on him. Stop it.
Virat Kohli saving all the runs for World T20.
Kane Williamson, get up in the morning, smile, make life miserable for Kohli, smile, go to sleep.
King Kohli's assets in this IPL https://t.co/1mLMf8l4HM
Would love to know what RCB were smoking when they planned to have a top 3 of Faf, Rawat, and Kohli. What makes this bizarre is they were proud of it.
It’s time to try Kohli at the death, where he can just come in face a few balls and try smash. Won’t be any swing or any spin to deal with. Asking him to construct innings at this point not working at all
I am 2 minutes late and Kohli is gone! 😡😡Retire man. If a 2nd wind doesn't come, this is the most spectacular fall that I have ever seen, not just in cricket!
Kohli has the most 100s in a season and is now getting close to the record of the most golden ducks in a season.
It is very painful and heartbreaking to see Virat Kohli like this. 💔 https://t.co/jj9CaA7QpI
I am Virat Kohli fan i don't have Disney Plus Hotstar subscription I enjoy his batting in those free 5 minutes complementary access.#RCBvSRH
Like what did they think would happen? Rawat hasn't even delivered at the SMAT level. And if you pair Faf and Kohli together, opponents will obviously hit you with SLAs in PP and legspinners after PP.
Me to Kohli of old,who used to churn out runs for fun.#IPL2022 https://t.co/FksKEQ5mKH
Kohli's team vs Williamson's team with RCB wearing a green jersey in a very important match for qualification.This is the toughest RCB have faced so far.
kohli walking pavilion stairs sadly compilation video
Kohli totally believes in >> #weStandWithAfridi
In Kohli's biopic, the antagonist will be called Kane Villainson
Harsha Bhogle was about to say Losing Kohli early on is a blessing in disguise but corrected himself saying it's not end of the world .#RCBvSRH
#IPL2022 is the worst season for Virat Kohli in his IPL career. https://t.co/1YABDgYb9M
The walk will hurt, it is such a bad phase were nothing is going right for King.... Still this is not the end of the world, every downfall has a sounding comeback written on it, fail again & again but don't give up King... Comeback stronger ❤️❤️ #nevergiveup #believe @imVkohli https://t.co/UkZU9ndqPG
@cricketpun_duh Virat Kohli again gets out for a duck Me :- https://t.co/zFOxsPZiUT
I can't look at Virat Kohli like this anymore. This is so heartbreaking, painful. https://t.co/VjBMhbi3Hf
Break will help Kohli if plays cricket in it, and not enjoy vacations to relax.
WT20 league matches thrashings, CWC19 semi final, WTC Final, all these golden ducks... Kane Williamson has a role to play in breaking Kohli
King Kohli while abusing other players vs Scoring runs with bat https://t.co/RYLmqVl9ni
The fall of #Kohli, from being Run machine to Duck machine....Duck Machine Virat 🤣😅#RCBvsSRH #SRHvRCB #RCBvSRH https://t.co/gElc7B3N9Y
Kohli in 2016 vs today* #Kohli https://t.co/dfgrmGHUYD
Clowns on tl fighting for 0(1) or 30(33) which one is better 😭😭😭😭😭😭 look what u have done to us @imVkohli
Prayers for anyone who spent their hard earned money to watch Kohli bat this season and accidentally blinked or sneezed for a second.
There's no use to cry over the spilt milk!Comeback King😭🙌🏻👑#IPL2022 #Kohli #ViratKohli𓃵 #RCBvSRH @RCBTweets @imVkohli https://t.co/bAH1oGwuDr
3rd Golden duck for Kohli this IPL https://t.co/j1uFVvv6zY
Virat Kohli in this IPL🤣 https://t.co/GYPkhDoiNs
Some of the finished things from this planet❌#RCBvSRH#Kohli https://t.co/3jVv7iyW0z

Virat Kohli's woeful form is hurting RCB big time

When Kohli announced last year that he would not be captaining RCB from the IPL 2022 season onwards, there were mixed reactions. While many were disappointed, there was also a feeling that he might get back to his vintage best without the burden of captaincy.

However, things could not have panned out in a worse way than they have as Kohli has been inconsistent with the bat. In 11 games, he has scored just 216 runs and what's more worrying is that they have come at a poor strike rate of 111.92.

Also Read Article Continues below

He has been among the runs of late, but they have come at such a slow pace that some feel they have damaged RCB's chances of winning in the past. Only time will tell how Kohli will find a solution to this and whether he can get back to his best.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Parimal

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी