"Vaibhav Arora is a hit-and-miss kind of bowler for PBKS" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Ex-India player Sanjay Manjrekar does not want the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to rely too much on rookie pacer Vaibhav Arora. The youngster has had some success in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022), taking three wickets so far. However, Manjrekar labeled him as a hit-and-miss type of bowler.

He stated that the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh are the two most reliable bowlers in the team's lineup.

Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo:

"Vaibhav Arora is a hit-and-miss kind of bowler for PBKS. It is like a gamble. But Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh are their reliable bowlers. Odean Smith hasn't bowled well and he isn't getting a lot of overs as well. They should look to be less dependent on Arora and rather focus more on their spin department."

The Punjab side lost their previous clash in IPL 2022 to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets. They will next be seen in action on Wednesday (April 20) against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals





UPDATE: The #DCvPBKS match scheduled for tomorrow, 20th April, has been shifted to the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai from MCA Stadium, Pune in light of the recent COVID-19 cases in the camp. The entire contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on Wednesday morning.

"PBKS can bring Bhanuka Rajapaksa back in place of Odean Smith" - Sanjay Manjrekar

The 56-year-old further stated that Punjab should continue to back batter Jonny Bairstow despite his recent underwhelming outings. He suggested that PBKS could look to bring in the in-form Bhanuka Rajapaksa in place of Odean Smith for their forthcoming fixture against DC.

Apart from the aforementioned change, he feels that the Mayank Agarwal-led side should play Harpreet Brar to achieve more balance. He added:

"Jonny Bairstow is a big player and has a good track record. But I feel he should get just one more chance now because Bhanuka Rajapaksa has shown good form. They could also bring Rajapaksa back in place of Odean Smith. They can add an Indian spinner like Harpreet Brar."

PBKS have three wins and as many losses to their name from six matches so far in IPL 2022. They are currently placed seventh in the standings at this juncture.

