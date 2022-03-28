"Vintage RCB is back!" - Fans roast Faf du Plessis and co. as PBKS coast to victory in Match 3 of IPL 2022

Even after stepping into a new era for their franchise, it was the same old story for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as their bowlers failed to defend a massive target of 206 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday.

Skipper Faf du Plessis led the way for his new franchise with a fantastic knock of 88. Some fantastic late hitting from Dinesh Karthik meant that RCB posted 205-2 in their 20 overs and it looked like they had enough on the board.

However, PBKS had other ideas as their batters put up an absolute show at the DY Patil Stadium, winning by five wickets with an over to spare. Fans on Twitter trolled the Royal Challengers for throwing away a brilliant opportunity to start their campaign with a win. Here are some of the reactions:

Manya @CSKian716 Faf and Kohli's faces lol. RCB captaincy is a mental health problem in itself. Faf and Kohli's faces lol. RCB captaincy is a mental health problem in itself.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Missed this RCB who make any score look like a below par score after the end of second innings. Missed this RCB who make any score look like a below par score after the end of second innings. ❤

Sai @akakrcb6 Nah man we are the vintage era of this RCB... Bowlers shitting suddenly. Nah man we are the vintage era of this RCB... Bowlers shitting suddenly.

Gaurav Sethi @BoredCricket Welcome to captaining RCB, Faf. Welcome to captaining RCB, Faf.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire RCB should stop setting a target of 206. Never really works in their favour. RCB should stop setting a target of 206. Never really works in their favour. https://t.co/4GYKa2JfHi

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket CSK lost. MI lost. RCB lost. Too much entertainment for this weekend 🤣 #IPL2022 CSK lost. MI lost. RCB lost. Too much entertainment for this weekend 🤣 #IPL2022

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Kohli: Dhoni must have shared some tactics when you guys used to watch RCB bowl?



Faf: He often murmured in Hindi.



Kohli: Do you remember? I can translate. Use it.



Faf: He said something like "retirement aa jaye par RCB ki captaincy na aaye". Kohli: Dhoni must have shared some tactics when you guys used to watch RCB bowl? Faf: He often murmured in Hindi.Kohli: Do you remember? I can translate. Use it.Faf: He said something like "retirement aa jaye par RCB ki captaincy na aaye".

Sagar @sagarcasm RCB is the most transparent franchise. Setting expectations for the tournament right from the first match RCB is the most transparent franchise. Setting expectations for the tournament right from the first match

Sai @akakrcb6 Sai @akakrcb6 This is Vintage RCB what we missed pre-2017 era no words . This is Vintage RCB what we missed pre-2017 era no words . Yes guys vintage RCB is back for real. twitter.com/akakrcb6/statu… Yes guys vintage RCB is back for real. twitter.com/akakrcb6/statu…

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ RCB deserve to lose. Good batting from PBKS but absolute horrible bowling from Hasaranga, Siraj, Akash Deep. Couple of blunders in bowling change as well. RCB deserve to lose. Good batting from PBKS but absolute horrible bowling from Hasaranga, Siraj, Akash Deep. Couple of blunders in bowling change as well.

Kieran @BerbaSpinCric Really disappointing display with the ball from RCB, a couple of key assets still to come in and they maybe got their bowling choices wrong through the middle at times but execution was the main problem, impossible to win games bowling like that. Really disappointing display with the ball from RCB, a couple of key assets still to come in and they maybe got their bowling choices wrong through the middle at times but execution was the main problem, impossible to win games bowling like that.

ً @vruchelles No matter who's the captain, Pbks owning RCB is inevitable No matter who's the captain, Pbks owning RCB is inevitable 💖💖💖

arfan @Im__Arfan CSK, MI, RCB all lost. Great start. Peace for humanity. CSK, MI, RCB all lost. Great start. Peace for humanity.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Thank you RCB, now feeling little better. Thank you RCB, now feeling little better.

` @FourOverthrows Faf Du plessis scoring runs and RCB losing matches. Best scenario for a CSK fan. Faf Du plessis scoring runs and RCB losing matches. Best scenario for a CSK fan. 🔥😍

Prayag @theprayagtiwari

#PBKSvsRCB Huge respect for all the RCB fans, utne failure ke baad bhi gazab dedication hai tum logo ka, respect Huge respect for all the RCB fans, utne failure ke baad bhi gazab dedication hai tum logo ka, respect ♥️#PBKSvsRCB

MSR @itz_chillax Once this happened, RCB started to choke 🤡 Once this happened, RCB started to choke 🤡 https://t.co/4mxd0xGl21

KARTHIK @get2karthik You are not the clown. You are the entire circus #RCB You are not the clown. You are the entire circus #RCB

RCB bowlers failed to execute their plans against PBKS

Chasing a massive target of 206 was never going to be easy for PBKS and they needed a good start from their openers. This is exactly what happened as both Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan took the attack to the opposition in the powerplay.

Although PBKS lost Agarwal and then Dhawan when both looked set to score big, Sri Lankan power-hitter Bhanuka Rajapaksa played a sensational cameo and kept his team in the chase.

With back-to-back wickets of Rajapaksa and debutant Raj Angad Bawa, RCB came storming back into the game. It looked like a last-over thriller was on the cards. However, Odean Smith came in and just took apart the bowlers, especially Mohammed Siraj.

Faf du Plessis and his men will rue the dropped catches as well as the inconsistency in the line and length of their bowlers. PBKS, on the other hand, will be buoyed by the result and with players like Jonny Bairstow and Kagiso Rabada yet to join, they will certainly back themselves to win a few games on the bounce.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Parimal