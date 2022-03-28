×
Create
Notifications

"Vintage RCB is back!" - Fans roast Faf du Plessis and co. as PBKS coast to victory in Match 3 of IPL 2022

Mohammed Siraj (L) proved to be expensive as RCB failed to defend 206
Mohammed Siraj (L) proved to be expensive as RCB failed to defend 206
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 28, 2022 12:22 AM IST
News

Even after stepping into a new era for their franchise, it was the same old story for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as their bowlers failed to defend a massive target of 206 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday.

Skipper Faf du Plessis led the way for his new franchise with a fantastic knock of 88. Some fantastic late hitting from Dinesh Karthik meant that RCB posted 205-2 in their 20 overs and it looked like they had enough on the board.

However, PBKS had other ideas as their batters put up an absolute show at the DY Patil Stadium, winning by five wickets with an over to spare. Fans on Twitter trolled the Royal Challengers for throwing away a brilliant opportunity to start their campaign with a win. Here are some of the reactions:

Faf and Kohli's faces lol. RCB captaincy is a mental health problem in itself.
Missed this RCB who make any score look like a below par score after the end of second innings. ❤
Nah man we are the vintage era of this RCB... Bowlers shitting suddenly.
RCCCCCBBBBBB n bowling oooowwwwssssss continuesssss
Welcome to captaining RCB, Faf.
RCB should stop setting a target of 206. Never really works in their favour. https://t.co/4GYKa2JfHi
CSK lost. MI lost. RCB lost. Too much entertainment for this weekend 🤣 #IPL2022
Kohli: Dhoni must have shared some tactics when you guys used to watch RCB bowl? Faf: He often murmured in Hindi.Kohli: Do you remember? I can translate. Use it.Faf: He said something like "retirement aa jaye par RCB ki captaincy na aaye".
RCB is the most transparent franchise. Setting expectations for the tournament right from the first match
Yes guys vintage RCB is back for real. twitter.com/akakrcb6/statu…
RCB deserve to lose. Good batting from PBKS but absolute horrible bowling from Hasaranga, Siraj, Akash Deep. Couple of blunders in bowling change as well.
Let’s Take A Moment To Laugh Out Loud At #RCB 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂208😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #PBKSvsRCB
#RCB fans today. #PBKSvsRCB https://t.co/8KFrYhW5Fg
Really disappointing display with the ball from RCB, a couple of key assets still to come in and they maybe got their bowling choices wrong through the middle at times but execution was the main problem, impossible to win games bowling like that.
No matter who's the captain, Pbks owning RCB is inevitable 💖💖💖
Vintage RCBBatting Bowling https://t.co/UNmHDVTkoS
CSK, MI, RCB all lost. Great start. Peace for humanity.
Thank you RCB, now feeling little better.
Faf Du plessis scoring runs and RCB losing matches. Best scenario for a CSK fan. 🔥😍
Huge respect for all the RCB fans, utne failure ke baad bhi gazab dedication hai tum logo ka, respect ♥️#PBKSvsRCB
Once this happened, RCB started to choke 🤡 https://t.co/4mxd0xGl21
*RCB scores 200+ runs and still didn't win*RCB fans rn: https://t.co/seiSWfai85
You are not the clown. You are the entire circus #RCB
#RCBvsPBKS #IPL2022 Rcb fans watching #RCBvPBKS match: https://t.co/FTcPBp3n4m

RCB bowlers failed to execute their plans against PBKS

Chasing a massive target of 206 was never going to be easy for PBKS and they needed a good start from their openers. This is exactly what happened as both Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan took the attack to the opposition in the powerplay.

Although PBKS lost Agarwal and then Dhawan when both looked set to score big, Sri Lankan power-hitter Bhanuka Rajapaksa played a sensational cameo and kept his team in the chase.

With back-to-back wickets of Rajapaksa and debutant Raj Angad Bawa, RCB came storming back into the game. It looked like a last-over thriller was on the cards. However, Odean Smith came in and just took apart the bowlers, especially Mohammed Siraj.

Also Read Article Continues below

Faf du Plessis and his men will rue the dropped catches as well as the inconsistency in the line and length of their bowlers. PBKS, on the other hand, will be buoyed by the result and with players like Jonny Bairstow and Kagiso Rabada yet to join, they will certainly back themselves to win a few games on the bounce.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Parimal
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी