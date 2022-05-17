"Want Mumbai to express themselves now that they are free from the pressure" - Pragyan Ojha ahead of MI vs SRH in IPL 2022

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha wants the five-time IPL champions to play with absolute freedom in their encounter against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). MI are already out of the race to make the playoffs and have nothing to lose.

Ojha believes it is important for Mumbai openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to return to form, keeping the Indian team's welfare in mind. The 35-year-old also feels they don't need to tinker with their bowling attack as they have been impressive over the last few games.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, here's what Ojha had to say about Mumbai's approach against SRH:

"I would want Mumbai to express themselves now that they are free from the pressure of having won five titles. Players like Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma should look to regain their form because this will be like [a] match simulation and in the end, they are Indian team players so there is a bit of emotion. But I don't see any changes in the bowling as they have finally found a working combination."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Mumbai Indians will eliminate SRH if they win tonight. Mumbai Indians will eliminate SRH if they win tonight.

Would like to see some youngsters getting a chance for MI: RP Singh

Former Indian pacer RP Singh believes MI can afford to test their bench strength against SRH with an eye on building a team for the future. A number of youngsters haven't received game time and Singh feels this is perhaps the best chance for Mumbai to see who they can retain next season. He stated:

"I would definitely like to see some youngsters get a chance. They have a lot to gain as they can make a team for the future. You can play as many practice games, but an IPL game is completely different. So I think some youngsters should get a chance to prove their mettle."

The fate of a number of other teams lies in Mumbai's hands, including their next opponents SRH. It will be interesting to see if they make any changes in their final two games or stick to their old combination.

