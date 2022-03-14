[WATCH] Daniel Sams arrives in Mumbai to join MI franchise ahead of IPL 2022

Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams has arrived in Mumbai to join the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Sams was purchased by the five-time champions for ₹2.6 crore at the IPL auction in Bengaluru last month.

Speaking after landing in Mumbai, the 29-year-old said that he was keenly looking forward to playing for MI. Sams stated:

“I am really excited to be a part of it. Obviously, just got in now. Long flight but, yeah looking forward to getting amongst the boys.”

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan explosive all-rounder Daniel Sams is in the house! 🤩



A hearty welcome to Mumbai, Dan!



#OneFamily explosive all-rounder Daniel Sams is in the house! 🤩A hearty welcome to Mumbai, Dan! #MumbaiIndians MI TV 🇦🇺 explosive all-rounder Daniel Sams is in the house! 🤩A hearty welcome to Mumbai, Dan! 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians MI TV https://t.co/632slNXPGA

He added that he will look to learn from bowling legends Zaheer Khan and Shane Bond, who are part of the MI setup. The Aussie cricketer said:

“Remember watching on TV, whenever the Aussies would go over, watching Zaheer. I’m looking forward to picking his brain. Done a lot of work with Shane Bond so looking forward to catching up with him and working with him again."

He added about the franchise's legacy:

“Mumbai have always had a good fanbase. Hopefully, we are going to have some really good success, which Mumbai has obviously had in the past.”

Sams was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) outfit for IPL 2021. He was among the players who tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the edition last year.

He ended up playing only two matches during the season, claiming one wicket at an average of 39. The Aussie pulled out of the UAE leg citing mental health issues.

View the IPL Orange Cap Winners here.

Daniel Sams’ T20 record

A left-arm pacer who can contribute with the bat as well, Sams has represented Australia in seven T20Is, claiming four wickets at an economy rate of 10.08. On the batting front, he has scored 72 runs, with a highest of 41, at a strike rate of 189.47.

In his overall T20 career, Sams has played 74 matches, claiming 87 wickets at an average of 23.51 and a strike rate of 16.6. With the bat, he has scored 700 runs, including three fifties, at a strike rate of 150.21. His best of 98* came off only 44 balls earlier this year while representing the Sydney Thunder against the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Edited by Samya Majumdar