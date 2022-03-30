IPL 2022: [Watch] Deja vu for RCB as Virat Kohli goes for 12 in low-scoring thriller against KKR 

After playing some of the best shots of the year, former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli got out in a familiar fashion against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s Umesh Yadav in IPL 2022 on Wednesday.

Kohli came to bat in the first over when Umesh dismissed RCB opener Anuj Rawat for a two-ball duck. The 33-year-old uncorked his trademark overdrive on the first ball and followed it up with a delightful flick to mid-wicket.

However, Umesh came roaring back in his next over. He got the ball to jump and jag away from a good length on the bouncy Mumbai track, luring Kohli to chase it. The batter did just that and hung his bat out, only to hit it off the edge and send it straight into wicketkeeper Sheldon Jackson's gloves.

The wicket left RCB reeling at 17-3 in the chase of 129. The scorecard and the mode of the dismissal were reminiscent of the IPL 2016 game between the two teams when KKR, defending 133, dismissed RCB for a paltry 49. Kohli was the first wicket to fall in that game, edging a full delivery outside off-stump to slip to go back for a golden duck.

Job not done for KKR despite crucial wicket of Virat Kohli

Although this has been a similar start for both teams, the conditions here are quite different from six years ago. KKR will rely on Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine's skills to help them put more pressure on the untested RCB middle-order. However, they might find it difficult to grip the ball and execute their variations due to the dew factor.

The match is well-poised to be a low-scoring thriller. KKR will bank on their spin twins to pick up wickets. Meanwhile, RCB will look at Dinesh Karthik - the former KKR captain who scored a brilliant 14-ball 34 in the last match - to see them through.

