[WATCH] Hardik Pandya and co. enjoy themselves during Gujarat Titans’ photoshoot ahead of IPL 2022

The Gujarat Titans (GT), who will be making their Indian Premier League (IPL) debut during the upcoming season, recently had their official photoshoot. The official social media handles of the franchise shared a video in which Hardik Pandya and his teammates look rather excited about the challenge at hand.

On Monday, GT uploaded a video of the players taking part in the team’s photoshoot session. In the clip, skipper Pandya looks all gung-ho while Rahul Tewatia and Wriddhiman Saha are seen smiling for the camera. The franchise shared the video with the caption:

“Say Cheese... Khakhra! 📸😀 #SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe.”

The Gujarat Titans named Pandya as captain after picking him from the draft list ahead of the auction. The franchise also bought young opener Shumban Gill and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan from the list.

Apart from Pandya and Rashid, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, and Matthew Wade are some of the key GT players for the IPL 2022 season.

“He is going to be X factor in Gujarat Titans” - Shubman Gill on Lockie Ferguson

According to opener Shubman Gill, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson can be the Gujarat Titans' X factor in the upcoming IPL season. Both Gill and Ferguson played together for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last year.

Speaking at a recent media interaction, Gill said about the New Zealand fast bowler:

"Yeah, I think Lockie Ferguson, when we were in Kolkata Knight Riders, he was a huge asset for us and I am sure he is going to be a huge X-factor for us in the Gujarat Titans squad.”

IPL 2022 will get underway on March 26 with a clash between last year’s finalists Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and KKR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Gujarat will begin their campaign on March 28 by taking on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

GT squad for IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya (captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson , Abhinav Sadarangani , Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Edited by Samya Majumdar