[Watch] "If I start becoming competitive, my body will give in" - PBKS coach Anil Kumble bowls in the nets

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are gearing up for their upcoming clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which is scheduled to be played on Friday. Ahead of the crucial fixture, head coach Anil Kumble was spotted rolling his arm over during a recent net session.

In a video shared by PBKS on their social media accounts, Anil Kumble can be seen bowling to wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma in the nets. The cricketer-turned-coach got the better of the player with a googly and was successful in taking the right-hander's outside edge.

While Kumble reckoned that the batter would have been caught in the slips, fielding coach Jonty Rhodes suggested that the ball would have raced away to the ropes. Anil Kumble jokingly stated that his body would give in if he tried to be competitive while bowling at this age and remarked:

"If I start becoming competitive, my body will give in."

PBKS captioned the post:

The Punjab-based side will lock horns with RCB in the 60th league match of the ongoing season. The contest is scheduled to take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Mayank Agarwal and Co. suffered a six-wicket loss last time out against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). They will be looking to come up with an improved performance against Bangalore as they look to stay alive in the race to the playoffs.

How can PBKS make the IPL 2022 playoffs?

The Punjab side are currently languishing in the eighth spot in the IPL points table. They have managed five wins and six losses so far in this year's cash-rich league. The Kings will finish with 16 points if they manage to win their remaining three matches of the competition.

However, Punjab's net run rate of -0.231 could prove to be an issue and they will have to win their games by a big margin to better the same. After their game against RCB, PBKS will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Punjab winning their last three matches will knock out DC and SRH as the three teams are currently tied in the points table. However, if RCB or RR finish at 16 points, then fourth place will be decided on the basis of net rate.

