IPL 2022: [Watch] Khaleel Ahmed gets smacked on the chest by Nicholas Pooran's rocket shot

In a nasty incident, Delhi Capitals (DC) left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed was struck dangerously on the chest by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Nicholas Pooran's powerful flat-batted stroke during Thursday's (5 May) IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium.

The SunRisers were struggling in their chase of 208 when Aiden Markram and Pooran stitched together a brisk half-century partnership. On the fourth ball of the 13th over, Khaleel pitched it on a good length towards the left-handed Pooran's off-stump. The batter smacked it with full force straight back.

The pacer was unfortunately in the way and had no time to move out. He tried to put his hands in front, but the ball burst through to hit him around the left collarbone. The 24-year-old winced and looked to be in pain. While Pooran was apologetic, DC skipper Rishabh Pant came running in and so did the team physio before starting an extended checkup. Here's a video of the incident:

The game was halted for a few minutes but thankfully, Khaleel looked fit to go and continued his spell.

Khaleel Ahmed gets the wicket of Aiden Markram on the very next ball

The pacer took no time to take revenge on the opposition. The very next ball after the break, after Pooran and Markram had exchanged strikes, Khaleel delivered a cutter away from the latter's reach. The South African, perhaps in a lapse in concentration, tried to hit it over the off-side while standing still at his crease. The ball went high up and Kuldeep Yadav gobbled it easily near long-off.

Markram (42 off 25 balls) was batting superbly with a strike rate of 168, hitting four boundaries and three sixes, and the wicket came at the perfect moment for the Capitals.

Edited by Samya Majumdar