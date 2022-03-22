[Watch] KKR give fans a sneak peek of Andre Russell's power-hitting ahead of IPL 2022

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are toiling hard in their pre-season camp for the impending 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The team's star all-rounder Andre Russell was seen hitting the nets ahead of their opening encounter against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Kolkata-based franchise took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of their recent net session. In a short clip shared by KKR, Russell can be seen taking the bowlers to the cleaners with his power-hitting.

KKR captioned the post:

"When the #KKRAdmin got the best seat to watch @ar12russell doing his thing! 💪#KKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #GalaxyOfKnights #IPL2022."

Russell was amongst the four players retained by the two-time champions prior to last month's IPL 2022 auction. The swashbuckling all-rounder has contributed significantly to the success of the team over the years with stunning performances. He is expected to play a major role for them in this year's cash-rich league as well.

The 33-year-old featured in 10 matches the previous season, in which he managed 183 runs at a strike rate of 152.50. It is worth mentioning that he picked up a grade 2 hamstring injury during a league match against CSK.

While he reportedly recovered from the said injury during the edition, he was overlooked in favor of veteran Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan towards the business end of the competition.

Kolkata Knight Riders to take on Chennai Super Kings on March 26

The highly-anticipated IPL 2022 is set to kick off on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with a blockbuster clash between last year's finalists Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR are placed in Group A for the league stage matches along with Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the captain for the season.

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders



We know you’ve all been waiting for it. Our threads for



with KKR 2022 Official Jersey RevealWe know you’ve all been waiting for it. Our threads for #IPL2022 is here #KKRHaiTaiyaar with @StayWrogn KKR 2022 Official Jersey RevealWe know you’ve all been waiting for it. Our threads for #IPL2022 is here 🔥#KKRHaiTaiyaar with @StayWrogn https://t.co/rHtUpyuDZr

KKR squad for IPL 2022: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava