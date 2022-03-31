IPL 2022: [Watch] LBW confusion and Ravi Bishnoi's stunning direct hit catches Ruturaj Gaikwad by surprise 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's dismal IPL 2022 campaign continued on Thursday when he got run out for 1 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

After LSG opted to bowl first at the Brabourne Stadium, Robin Uthappa got CSK off to a flying start, with the scoreboard reading 26-0 after two overs.

With Gaikwad on strike in the next over, LSG pacer Andrew Tye pitched one up, struck the batter on the pads and went for a vociferous appeal. Perhaps lost in the moment, Gaikwad didn't look at his partner and strolled down the crease for a single.

He was at least three feet out when he realised that the ball had rolled down to Ravi Bishnoi at point. The fielder didn't think twice and went for a direct hit, catching the batter short.

He was hit fairly in front of the stumps, and barring any inside edge, he would have been out LBW. The IPL 2021 Orange Cap winner got out for a four-ball duck in CSK's last gsme against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR); he has scored just one run in two games this season.

Ravi Bishnoi dismisses Robin Uthappa, CSK continue rampage despite Ruturaj Gaikwad's exit

Uthappa continued his rampage after Ruturaj Gaikwad's dismissal, racing to his half-century off just 27 deliveries.

However, Bishnoi came in once again to change the momentum, this time with the ball. The leg-spinner rapped Uthappa on the pads with a pacy slider. The umpire turned down his appeal, but LSG's review showed three reds.

You expect him to be a force for India in limited overs. Just look after him. Bishnoi and revs on the ball. The dip.You expect him to be a force for India in limited overs. Just look after him. Bishnoi and revs on the ball. The dip. 👏 👏You expect him to be a force for India in limited overs. Just look after him.

Moeen Ali carried the baton forward with a 22-ball 35 but was clean-bowled after he missed a wild slog off Avesh Khan. The Men in Yellow have done a superb job to take the score above 100 after the first ten overs and would look to use their batting depth to get a formidable total.

