[WATCH] Sachin Tendulkar’s hotel room in Mumbai recreates the legend’s glorious journey 

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has shared an amazing video on his official Instagram handle, which gives fans a closer look at the hotel room in Mumbai where he is quarantining. The room captures the great cricketer’s journey through a series of memorable photographs from his early days till retirement.

Tendulkar arrived to join the Mumbai Indians (MI) team ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition on Thursday. The franchise icon is expected to guide the squad as they gear up for the upcoming season.

Sharing a video of his hotel room where has started his quarantine, the 48-year-old gave fans a glimpse of his cricketing journey. The room has been decorated with Tendulkar’s famous pictures, which capture his journey on and off the cricket field.

The former India and MI captain shared the amazing clip on his Instagram handle with a cheeky caption, which read:

“Now that's what we can say a Quaran-timeline. #quarantinelife #quarantine #mumbaiindians #ipl2022.”

Tendulkar captained the MI franchise in the early years of the T20 league but could not lead the team to any title wins.

“It's always nice to talk cricket” - Sachin Tendulkar

Earlier in the day, the official Twitter handle of MI shared a video of the cricketing giant arriving to join the team camp ahead of the IPL.

In the clip, the legend expressed his excitement at the opportunity to interact with the players. He said:

"It's always nice to talk cricket. The more you talk, the more you learn. I am looking forward to interacting with so many youngsters in the team and of course, guys who have been around with MI for a long time. I'm looking forward to it."

The franchise also shared an image of the former cricketer posing with MI’s five IPL trophies. The "Little Master" reposted the image on his Twitter handle with the caption “High Five.”

MI may be the most successful franchise in the history of the IPL. However, they failed to make the playoffs last season.

Mumbai, who will once again be led by Rohit Sharma, will begin their IPL 2022 campaign by taking on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 27.

Edited by Parimal