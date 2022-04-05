×
IPL 2022: [Watch] Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal combine to run out Virat Kohli in stunning fashion

Snippets from Virat Kohli's run out today.
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Apr 05, 2022 11:21 PM IST
News

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal combined to run out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s Virat Kohli in an IPL 2022 clash at Mumbai's Wankhade Stadium on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, RR set a target of 170 for RCB. The Bengaluru-based franchise lost both openers within eight overs and Kohli walked in as one of the major hopes for a batting lineup lacking depth. The right-hander took his time at the start, scrambling to five runs off his first six balls without any boundaries.

Chahal, bowling the ninth over, rapped all-rounder David Willey on the pads. The ball rolled down the leg-side and Kohli, like he usually does, set off for a quick run. Willy stood at the crease and denied him, but it was too late. Kohli turned and hurried back but Samson had already reached the ball and made a superbly accurate throw at the non-striker's end despite losing balance. Chahal was alert to it as well, catching it and breaking the stumps in a jiffy. It looked close in real-time and replays showed the batter was short by just a few centimeters.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

There was never a run there but Kohli would have still made it had he dived. However, even he might not have anticipated Samson's throw and Chahal's response being so refined. Nevertheless, it was another disappointing innings for the former RCB captain, who now has just 58 runs after three matches this season.

Poignant moment for Yuzvendra Chahal

When your ex comes back to haunt you! 😜

It would have been a special moment for the leggie to play against the franchise he has spent most of his IPL career at. Contributing to the dismissal of his former captain makes for a perfect fairytale.

Earlier, the 31-year-old also dismissed current RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. He will be key if RR has to defend 170 in the dewy conditions.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
