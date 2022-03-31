×
[Watch] "That's why we call him a bowler" -RR's Lasith Malinga engages in fun banter with Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav 

RR to take on MI in an afternoon clash on Saturday. (Image: Instagram)
Aditya Suketu Desai
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 31, 2022 05:54 PM IST
News

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are scheduled to square off in the ninth match of the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) on Saturday.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, RR's fast bowling coach Lasith Malinga was seen sharing a light moment with his former MI teammates.

The Rajasthan-based franchise shared a video on social media earlier today in which Malinga can be seen catching up with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav.

Yadav mentioned how RR's Trent Boult seems to be learning quite a few things from Malinga. Bumrah also chipped in by pointing out that the left-arm pacer bowled a lot of yorkers during Rajasthan's inaugural match of the season.

"I see Boult is learning some tricks from you," said Yadav.

Malinga came up with a witty answer as he stated that as a bowler, one would need to have a variety of deliveries up their sleeves. He said:

"That's why we call him a bowler. He can bowl length, he can bowl yorkers, he can bowl slower balls and bouncers as well. That's a bowler. As a skilled bowler, you have to do that."

Malinga was an integral part of the MI side for several years. The pacer featured in 110 matches for the franchise and claimed 170 wickets in the same, the joint-highest in the league's history alongside Dwyane Bravo.

He was roped in by the Rajasthan side ahead of this year's cash-rich league as their fast bowling coach.

RR secure dominant win in their first IPL 2022 match

The Sanju Samson-led side showcased a brilliant all-round performance to secure a comprehensive 61-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their inaugural match in the latest edition of the tournament.

Skipper Samson led from the front with his knock of 55 runs off just 27 deliveries to help his team register an imposing total of 210.

The side's bowlers also did a fine job, with pacers Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult picking up two wickets each and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal getting three scalps in the clash.

RR will be hoping for more of the same in the clash against five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Full hearts. Unfiltered emotion. 2 points in the bag! 💗#RoyalsFamily | #HallaBol | #SRHvRR https://t.co/l7iAWFzi8f
RR squad for IPL 2022: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
