IPL 2022: [Watch] "The most important thing is....." - Virat Kohli's latest video ahead of RCB's captain and jersey reveal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are leaving no stone unturned in hyping their captain and jersey reveal ahead of the IPL 2022 season. The event, called the "RCB Unbox" is slated for March 12 at Church Street in Bengaluru.

On Thursday, the franchise posted a short trailer clip of Virat Kohli speaking about the event. The 33-year-old teased "a few updates" for the fans. He also expressed his excitement for the new season and the team's "renewed energy". Before he could get to the apparently "most important news", the video was cut short.

Kohli said:

"Hi guys, a few updates for you guys. As you know, we are going to start our season pretty soon. [It's] something I am really excited for. As I said, renwed energy. Really looking forward to this season. First and foremost the most important news is that..."

Here's the video:

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



Location: Museum Cross Road, Church Street, Bengaluru

Date: 12.03.2022

Time: 12pm to 8pm



The complete video will apparently be played at the event. Although just a few kilometers away, Kohli won't be able to attend it live because he'll be part of India's bio-bubble at the Chinnaswamy Stadium for the second Test against Sri Lanka.

RCB's captaincy post got vacated when Kohli stepped down after the IPL 2022 season to manage his workload. Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, the franchise's top-scorer last season Glenn Maxwell, and former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik are being touted as the front-runners for the job.

The Bengaluru-based franchise is currently the only one without a captain. There's also talk of a new jersey and logo reveal, alongside some possible clarity on franchise legend AB de Villiers' future involvement with the team.

RCB full schedule for IPL 2022

March 27 – RCB vs Punjab Kings at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm IST)

March 30 – Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 5 – Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 9 – Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 12 – Chennai Super Kings at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 16 – Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 19 – Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 23 – Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 26 – Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 30 – Gujarat Titans at Brabourne Stadium (3:30 pm)

May 4 – Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium (7:30 pm)

May 8 – Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium (3:30 pm)

May 13 – Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium (7:30 pm)

May 19 – Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium (7:30 pm)

