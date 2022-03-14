[Watch] "Welcome home" - Ishan Kishan joins Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2022

Team India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has joined Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The talented youngster has successfully carved a niche in the team's star-studded line-up with impactful performances over the years. Unsurprisingly, the franchise went all out to re-sign Kishan at the mega-auction last month.

The five-time champions took to their Instagram account to confirm the swashbuckler's arrival. The left-hander could be seen checking into the team hotel ahead of this year's cash-rich league. Mumbai Indians posted:

Mumbai acquired Kishan's services for a whopping ₹15.25 crores at the IPL 2022 action. It is worth mentioning that the 23-year-old became the most expensive player sold at the two-day event.

The southpaw has featured in 61 matches in the league so far, in which he has 1452 runs to his name, including nine stunning half-centuries.

Mumbai Indians' IPL 2022 campaign to begin on March 27

The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening clash of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne – CCI Stadium in Mumbai. They are placed in Group A alongside Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

After missing out on a place in the playoffs last year, Mumbai will be keen to make amends by coming up with an improved performance this time around. They had retained the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard ahead of the mega-auction.

The franchise signed a total of 21 players at the auction, including the likes of Ishan Kishan, Jofra Archer and Murugan Ashwin.

MI squad for IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Udadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal, Riley Meredith

