"We are proud to be taking up the Green Yodha pledge with Schneider Electric" - RR chairman Ranjit Barthakur ahead of their 'carbon neutral' game on May 11 in IPL 2022

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be playing their first-ever 'carbon neutral' game in the IPL against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, May 11. The Royals have joined hands with their sustainability partner Schneider Electric for this noble cause and are keen to spread awareness about being climate-conscious.

About 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent is generated during an IPL game, which is a major concern. To ensure that RR's game against DC remains 'carbon neutral', the Royals and Schneider Electric will together be planting about 17,000 trees in their 'Green Yodha' initiative.

In a press conference arranged by the Rajasthan Royals in partnership with Schneider Electric on Monday, here's what RR chairman Ranjit Barthakur had to say:

“Over time, cricket has served as an institution which has made a positive impact on society at large, and given our purpose at the Royals of 'transforming society through cricket and cricket through innovation', we are proud to be taking up the Green Yodha pledge with Schneider Electric."

Barthakur is also proud to use cricket as a medium with Schneider Electric in such a noble cause to find a sustainable future. On this, he said:

"Our aim through this extraordinary association is to educate our fans around the globe about environmental issues while also encouraging them to be climate conscious. While this tree plantation drive is just the start, our far-reaching aim is to constantly help support our friends at Schneider with finding ways to create a sustainable future for the society using cricket as the vehicle.”

Through our partnership with RR, we want to show that cricket can go green and become sustainable: Anil Chaudhry

Anil Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India and Zone president, Greater India, said that he has been a massive fan of the game of cricket. He is a keen observer and has realized that the amount of carbon emission that takes place during a cricket game is something that needs to be looked at seriously.

On this, he stated:

“I have always been a cricket fan and look forward to viewing the game with great enthusiasm. However, I am also conscious of the carbon emission that is linked with all cricket matches. Today as we are grappling with the biggest challenge of climate change, I felt that cricket viewing needs to be pleasurable as well as responsible."

Anil Chaudhry was also hopeful that with a team like RR coming forward for such an initiative, the game of cricket would also become sustainable one day, saying:

"Through our partnership with Rajasthan Royals, we want to show billions of people, viewing this match, that cricket can go green and be sustainable. And I am hopeful this will lead way for our homes, businesses, and daily lives to be sustainable in future. I congratulate Rajasthan Royals on becoming Green Yodha.”

Sanju Samson and his men are currently in third place in the points table. Their game against DC could go a long way in deciding whether they will finish in the top two spots.

