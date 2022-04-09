"When you don't do good in auction, you are clutching straws" - Aakash Chopra on MI's weak bowling attack in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes it will be difficult for the Mumbai Indians (MI) to bounce back from three straight defeats due to the lack of quality in their bowling department.

MI have made sensational comebacks in past seasons from similar positions. However, Chopra feels that it is a different ball game this time around with 10 teams involved.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about MI's situation in IPL 2022:

"Mumbai aren't used to being in this territory. Of course, they are slow starters, but it won't be that easy this time. This is a 10-team IPL and your entire team is available now that Surya [Suryakumar Yadav] has also played."

Mumbai went hard in the auction for Ishan Kishan and also invested heavily in Jofra Archer, who won't be available this season. Due to this, they had to make a number of compromises in their bowling department, which looks over-reliant on Jasprit Bumrah.

This is where Aakash Chopra feels the five-time IPL champions went wrong in the auction. He added:

"Bowling looks weak and how you would make it look solid is very unlikely. Because when you don't do good in the auction, then you're clutching the straws. Somehow you try to stay afloat but that's difficult."

Bumrah, Siraj will pick up three or more wickets: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra always makes some predictions while previewing IPL games. The 44-year-old feels fast bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will enjoy bowling on the Pune surface. Both speedsters will be in action tonight (April 9) when MI take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Bumrah has blown hot and cold so far in IPL 2022, but Chopra feels he will make a strong comeback against RCB. He stated:

"Pune's ground means bounce, pace and sideways movement. This means Bumrah and Siraj can pick three or more wickets. Bumrah is performing well in alternate games and this is the match where he could get three wickets. Since the pitch has pace and bounce, Siraj I think will make an impact with the new ball."

MI are reaching a point of desperation in their IPL 2022 season and will face a stiff test against RCB, who will only get stronger with the return of Glenn Maxwell.

