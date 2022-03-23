"You will see us play an entertaining and positive style of cricket in IPL 2022" - KKR head coach Brendon McCullum

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural fixture of the upcoming 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

KKR head coach Brendon McCullum has asserted that the side will play a positive brand of cricket this season. The New Zealander took to his social media accounts to share his excitement for this year's cash-rich league.

In his post, he mentioned that he looks forward to working with skipper Shreyas Iyer. He also assured fans that the side's goal will be to play exciting cricket.

McCullum posted on Instagram:

"The skipper telling me how good his football skills are! 😂 Excited to work closely with such a talent in @shreyas41. We have an exciting squad full of some already superstars and also some aspiring superstars. Im sure you will see us @kkriders play an entertaining and positive style of cricket.

"@iplt20 is full of very good teams, of which we are one of them. All the best to everyone this season, may it be the best tournament yet. May the cricketing gods shine upon us."

The KKR side had a slow start to last year's tournament, managing to win just two of their seven games in the first half. However, they staged a miraculous turnaround to make it to the finals with their spirited performances in the UAE phase of the competition.

The two-time champions have appointed Shreyas Iyer as their new captain and have added several proven campaigners to their roster for the season. They will be looking to get off to a flying start with a thumping win over the star-studded Chennai Super Kings.

KKR squad for IPL 2022

Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar