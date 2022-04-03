“Would have been nice had I stayed to finish the game” - Young MI batter Tilak Varma reacts to his impressive fifty against RR in IPL 2022

Young Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma has stated that it would have been nice had he stayed on and pushed the franchise towards a win in the IPL 2022 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday.

19-year-old Tilak Varma was the top-scorer for Mumbai against Rajasthan in the game played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. He hammered 61 off 33 balls with the aid of three fours and five sixes. Despite his blazing effort, Mumbai went down in the contest by 23 runs.

Reflecting on his innings, Tilak Varma said in a video uploaded on MI’s social media handles:

“It would have been nice had I stayed to finish the game. I will try to do so in upcoming matches. I will talk to Sachin (Tendulkar) sir, Mahela (Jayawardene) sir and Rohit (Sharma) bhai and ask them how I can improve.”

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



Tilak shares his feelings on his superb knock



#OneFamily #DilKholKe "61 ho gaya...ab bas team ko jeetana hai."Tilak shares his feelings on his superb knock #MumbaiIndians MI TV "61 ho gaya...ab bas team ko jeetana hai." 💪Tilak shares his feelings on his superb knock 💙#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians MI TV https://t.co/L7M6ax4LqK

The aggressive left-handed batter added that while he was pleased with his efforts against RR, he is now eagerly looking forward to the remaining games. He asserted:

“Every game is a new game. This knock of 61 is now a thing of the past. The aim is to help the team win. Every game starts from zero. Winning and losing is a part of the game. We will bounce back strongly in the next game and look to play well.”

The young gun came into bat at No. 4 against Rajasthan after Mumbai lost two wickets for 40 runs. He featured in a 81-run third-wicket stand with Ishan Kishan (54). However, once the partnership was broken, Mumbai lost their way. Chasing 194, they finished on 170 for 8.

“Very happy to know that” - Tilak Varma on becoming youngest MI player to score 50

During the course of his wonderful knock, Tilak Varma (19 years and 145 days) became the youngest MI batter to notch up a fifty. Reacting to the achievement, the teenager said:

“I am very happy to know that I have become the youngest Mumbai Indians (MI) player to score a fifty. First of all, I am playing for my favorite franchise. And then, to become the youngest player to score a fifty for them, makes me very happy.”

The left-handed batter broke the record of Kishan (19 years and 278 days), who had scored a fifty against RR back in 2018.

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Samya Majumdar