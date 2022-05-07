"Yusuf Pathan vibes", "Any day a better finisher than SRK!"- Fans hail Jitesh Sharma for playing a blinder against RR in IPL 2022

The Punjab Kings' (PBKS) move to send Jitesh Sharma ahead of the in-form Liam Livingstone against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) raised quite a few eyebrows. However, the wicketkeeper-batter repaid the faith shown in him, playing a fine cameo of 38*(18) to help PBKS post a challenging total of 189/5 in their 20 overs.

Earlier in the innings, Jonny Bairstow finally came good in his natural position at the top of the order, scoring 56. He received able support from Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who managed 27. However, wickets in the middle overs brought RR back in the game.

Just as the Royals began applying the breaks, Jitesh Sharma dashed their hopes of restricting PBKS to a below-par total with his brilliant knock.

Fans on Twitter hailed the 28-year-old for making the most of his opportunities. Here are some of the reactions:

Yet for all of Liam's pyrotechnics, Jitesh Sharma's innings is even better.



High quality cricket in last 5 overs! Excellent innings by Livingstone. Loved him trying to access different areas of the ground. And Prasidh responded brilliantly by pushing the wide rules.Yet for all of Liam's pyrotechnics, Jitesh Sharma's innings is even better.

26(17)

23(11)

30*(15)

11(8)

32(23)

2(5)

38*(18)



Jitesh Sharma in #IPL2022:
26(17)
23(11)
30*(15)
11(8)
32(23)
2(5)
38*(18)

He has hit 14 fours and 9 sixes from 97 balls.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Jitesh Sharma has been super impressive, he is doing such a difficult role without any International experience when many International players has failed to perform in this role. Jitesh Sharma has been super impressive, he is doing such a difficult role without any International experience when many International players has failed to perform in this role.

What a knock by Jitesh Sharma - 38* from just 18 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes. Gave Punjab Kings an excellent and much needed finish.

∆🏏 @CaughtAtGully Yousuf Pathan vibes in those shots over off side from Jitesh Sharma. Yousuf Pathan vibes in those shots over off side from Jitesh Sharma.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Jitesh Sharma in this IPL 2022 so far - 7 Innings, 162 runs, 32.40 average, 167.01 strike rate. Jitesh Sharma in this IPL 2022 so far - 7 Innings, 162 runs, 32.40 average, 167.01 strike rate.

Jatin Sapru @jatinsapru Livingstone’s star presence might have overshadowed Jitesh Sharma .. But he’s regularly chipped in with some top cameos .. Eventually these are the runs which decide the result .. #RRvPBKS Livingstone’s star presence might have overshadowed Jitesh Sharma .. But he’s regularly chipped in with some top cameos .. Eventually these are the runs which decide the result .. #RRvPBKS

Udit @udit_buch Jitesh Sharma did the role of Livingstone today and played better than him Jitesh Sharma did the role of Livingstone today and played better than him 👌

Shivani Shukla 🏏 @iShivani_Shukla Jitesh Sharma is doing what Shahrukh Khan was presumed to do for Punjab Kings. Jitesh Sharma is doing what Shahrukh Khan was presumed to do for Punjab Kings.

If Mumbai picks a player in the auction, then people should not doubt the scouting team of MI as that player will definitely perform one day.
Jitesh Sharma

Nehraji fan account @karthik_jammy Jitesh Sharma was unsold from 2018-21

Analysts log kya karte h pata nahi

Jitesh Sharma was unsold from 2018-21
Analysts log kya karte h pata nahi
It's important ex players and all participate and attend selection drills and handpick players from vibes and eye test itself

ɐslɐɯ #rcb 🍁 @pitchinginline Jitesh sharma would've earned more fans if he has played for any other franchise than pbks! Jitesh sharma would've earned more fans if he has played for any other franchise than pbks!

IPL 2022 @iplthebest Jitesh Sharma has got the wrist snap at the point of contact that Buttler, Glenn Phillips, Livingstone etc. have got.



Of course, not muscular like them, but wrist snap generates enough power for him. Jitesh Sharma has got the wrist snap at the point of contact that Buttler, Glenn Phillips, Livingstone etc. have got.Of course, not muscular like them, but wrist snap generates enough power for him.

Tilak Varma

Ayush Badoni



The top finds of this Season!!!

Incredible Skills, Sheer class.



#TATAIPL2022

Jitesh Sharma
Tilak Varma
Ayush Badoni

The top finds of this Season!!!
Incredible Skills, Sheer class.

#TATAIPL2022
#CricketTwitter

Archer @poserarcher How can you not love these players like Jitesh Sharma lovely intent How can you not love these players like Jitesh Sharma lovely intent

Ben Jones @benjonescricket Jitesh Sharma has been, by a million miles, the bargain of the 2022 auction Jitesh Sharma has been, by a million miles, the bargain of the 2022 auction

Steph @albatrosscric Jitesh Sharma in the IPL so far :

Innings - 7

Runs - 162

Avg - 32

SR - 167



Jitesh Sharma in the IPL so far :
Innings - 7
Runs - 162
Avg - 32
SR - 167

Kind of returns you'd expect from your OS stars but you're getting them from a local player. And he mostly bats in top order for Vidarbha doing amongst the hardest role in IPL.

What a knock by Jitesh Sharma - 38* from just 18 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes. Gave #PunjabKings an excellent and much needed finish.
#rrvspbks

Slog Sweep-189 @SloggSweep Jitesh Sharma has made sure that overrated SRK gets released next year . 10 cr was always gonna too high for someone with just backing of domestic performances . Jitesh Sharma has made sure that overrated SRK gets released next year . 10 cr was always gonna too high for someone with just backing of domestic performances .

Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma power PBKS to 189/5

With Mayank Agarwal demoting himself down the order, the idea seemed to be to let Bairstow play freely at the top. Although it didn't work out well in the last game, the English star made full use of the powerplay restrictions this time around.

Shikhar Dhawan struggled to time the ball at the other and was dismissed cheaply. However, Bairstow was then joined by Rajapaksa and the duo steadied Punjab's innings. The opener brought up an important half-century and Rajapaksa also played a handy cameo before being dismissed.

But RR pulled things back, with Yuzvendra Chahal once again being the pick of the bowlers with three scalps to his name. Liam Livingstone played a few good shots during his 22-run knock, but it was Jitesh Sharma who dominated the RR bowlers.

Sharma almost found boundaries at will to give Punjab some much-needed impetus in the death overs. PBKS will be happy having set a target of 190 in a day game. They would have hoped to pick up early wickets and expose RR's lack of depth in batting to give themselves a good chance of winning the game.

However, a stellar start from Jos Buttler, who scored 30 off just 16 balls before falling to Kagiso Rabada, led RR to 67/1 at the end of the powerplay.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra