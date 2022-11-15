Tom Moody feels the Punjab Kings (PBKS) should put Shahrukh Khan back into the auction and buy him back at a lesser price if possible.

Shahrukh was bought by the Mohali-based franchise for ₹9 crore at the IPL 2022 auction. The Tamil Nadu batter managed only 117 runs at a dismal average of 16.71 and an equally poor strike rate of 108.33 in the eight games he played.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Moody was asked whether PBKS should retain Shahrukh and Mayank Agarwal. He responded:

"When it comes to Shahrukh, personally, nine crores, far too many crores. If you are not going to use someone at nine crores and he is sitting on the bench, he is in and out of your side, you don't back him, you put him back into the auction."

The former Australian all-rounder feels the franchise could consider buying back the big-hitting batter at a cheaper price. He observed:

"I will be putting him back. If I can bring him back into the squad between five and six crores, that range, definitely bring him back. It's a very fine balance. It's really down to supply and demand the way I see it."

#IPL #ipltrade Punjab Kings are set to release Mayank Agarwal (Rs 14 cr), Odean Smith (Rs 6 cr) and Shahrukh Khan (Rs 9 cr) ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. (Source: Zee News) #IPL retention #Zeenews Punjab Kings are set to release Mayank Agarwal (Rs 14 cr), Odean Smith (Rs 6 cr) and Shahrukh Khan (Rs 9 cr) ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. (Source: Zee News) #IPL #ipltrade #IPLretention #Zeenews

Harbhajan Singh also concurred with Moody. He pointed out that nine crores cannot be spent on a player who is not a regular member of the playing XI.

"It's a no-brainer" - Tom Moody feels PBKS should retain Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has been replaced by Shikhar Dhawan as the PBKS skipper.

On the flip side, Moody opined that PBKS should retain Mayank Agarwal. He elaborated:

"When you talk about Mayank, it's a no-brainer. You have to retain him. The challenge for Punjab is how they fit him in their batting order because of how they stack up with Shikhar Dhawan there at the top, you have got Bairstow at the top."

However, the former SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach feels the IPL 2014 finalists might have to alter their batting order to accommodate the Karnataka player. He explained:

"Mayank was selfless with his captaincy. He moved down the order which is not his position. So their strategy is how we are going to remix our top order, how does that look with Mayank as part of our playing XI."

Mayank Agarwal's 14 cr, Odean Smith's 6 cr, added purse of 5 cr for the season, they had some 3 cr remaining. And probably a little more.



Sincerely hope it's not a case of "Money can't buy happiness" once again. Punjab Kings will go to the auction with a "bank".Mayank Agarwal's 14 cr, Odean Smith's 6 cr, added purse of 5 cr for the season, they had some 3 cr remaining. And probably a little more.Sincerely hope it's not a case of "Money can't buy happiness" once again. Punjab Kings will go to the auction with a "bank".Mayank Agarwal's 14 cr, Odean Smith's 6 cr, added purse of 5 cr for the season, they had some 3 cr remaining. And probably a little more.Sincerely hope it's not a case of "Money can't buy happiness" once again. 😄😄

Mayank endured a dismal IPL 2022 for the Punjab Kings. The opening batter scored 196 runs in 13 matches at a lowly average of 16.33 and even had to push himself down the order to make way for Jonny Bairstow as an opener.

