IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match (Updated)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) got back to winning ways in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating the Delhi Capitals (DC). They won by nine runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 29.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bat first. Abhishek Sharma, back at the top of the order, led SRH to a terrific start while Mayank Agarwal's dismal tournament continued. The former scored a terrific 67-run knock while Heinrich Klaasen stepped up after the visitors were reeling at 83-4 at one stage.

Abdul Samad and Akeal Hosein played handy cameos down the order to propel SRH's score to 197-6 after 20 overs.

DC began the run chase on the worst possible note. Skipper David Warner was dismissed for a duck to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over. The overseas duo of Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh scored fifties to steer the run chase and set up a solid platform.

SRH, however, came back into the game following three quick wickets in the middle overs. DC's lower middle-order could not handle the ever-rising required rate and eventually slumped to defeat.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis is the current holder of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap

David Warner is sixth in the rankings following his duck against his former franchise. He chopped one off Bhuvneshwar Kumar off just his second delivery. The veteran batter now has 306 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 118.60.

Faf du Plessis comfortably sits at the top of the run charts with 422 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 167. Indian batters Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill hold the next couple of positions in the standings, both with 333 runs.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mohammed Siraj leads the wickets chart with 14 scalps so far

The race for the IPL 2023 Purple Cap is a full-fledged one with four bowlers currently tied on 14 wickets. Mohammed Siraj, with the best economy among his peers, holds the Purple Cap at the moment. The likes of Rashid Khan, Tushar Deshpande, and Arshdeep Singh are lurking as well.

Mayank Markande picked up the crucial wicket of Phil Salt to break the second-wicket partnership during the run chase against DC. The leg-spinner also took the wicket of Priyam Garg off the final over of his spell to end with figures of 2-20. He now has 10 wickets to his name and is SRH's leading wicket-taker this season.

