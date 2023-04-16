IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match (Updated)

The 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 16.

MI stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav led the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who could only make it to the list of substitutes due to an apparent stomach bug. MI won the toss and elected to bowl first in the afternoon encounter.

KKR's opening woes continued as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Narayan Jagadeesan were dismissed early. Venkatesh Iyer got into the act and dealt in boundaries to spruce up the run rate. He eventually became only the second batter after Brendon McCullum to score an IPL hundred for KKR.

The two-time winners lost momentum towards the end of their innings and set MI a target of 186.

Rohit Sharma came in as an impact player for MI and along with Ishan Kishan, got the team off to a flying start in the run chase. The home side scored 72 runs in the powerplay, with Kishan scoring the bulk of the runs en route to his half-century.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma steered the run chase comfortably in the middle overs, with the former playing some eye-catchy strokes. Tim David applied the finishing touches to steer MI to a win with over two overs to spare.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Venkatesh Iyer became the new top run-getter of IPL 2023

Venkatesh Iyer is the new holder of the Orange Cap following his splendid century. The left-handed batter scored 104 runs off just 51 deliveries, a knock comprising six fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of 203.92. He now has 234 runs from five matches at a strike rate of 170.80.

He overtook a slew of batters, including Shikhar Dhawan, who is now placed second on the run scores chart for the season with 233 runs. The veteran batter missed the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, April 15, due to injury.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mark Wood is the current holder of the IPL 2023 Purple Cap

Varun Chakravarthy was expensive in his effort, conceding 38 runs but also claiming the crucial wicket of Ishan Kishan. The mystery spinner now has seven wickets across the campaign so far.

Mark Wood still holds the Purple Cap after overtaking Yuzvendra Chahal in the clash between LSG and PBKS on Saturday. The England speedster has 11 wickets in four matches so far in the tournament.

