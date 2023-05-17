IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match (Updated) 

The Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a consolation 15-run win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Wednesday, May 17.

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl first in a do-or-die encounter for them. DC, on the other hand, playing for pride, announced the return of Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje back among their fold while Mitchell Marsh missed out due to injury.

The Capitals opening pair of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw began the proceedings on a bright note, scoring 61 runs in the powerplay and putting on 94 runs for the first wicket. Shaw notched a fifty on his return to the playing XI, while Rilee Rossouw ramped up the scoring with a spectacular unbeaten 82 off 37 deliveries.

The brilliant batting effort helped DC cross the 200-run mark for the first time this season and handed PBKS a daunting target of 214.

PBKS lost their skipper for a golden duck in the run chase, as Atharva Taide and Prabhsimran Singh carried the innings forward. DC had a forgettable outing in the field with missed run-outs and a plethora of dropped catches.

However, despite luck siding with them, PBKS still had to overcome the mounting required run rate. To spruce things up, Taide was retired out ahead of the death overs. The visitors took the game deep courtesy of Liam Livingstone's 94-run knock, but they still fell 15 runs short after a manic final over bowled by Ishant Sharma.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer of IPL 2023 so far

David Warner was back among the runs after a disappointing duck in his previous innings. He was at his positive best, scoring a quickfire 46-run knock off 31 deliveries in the first innings. The DC skipper took his run tally to 430 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 128.74, which keeps him on the seventh rank on the run charts.

Faf du Plessis is the leading run-scorer of the 2023 IPL with 631 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 154.27.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mohammed Shami is the current Purple Cap holder

Arshdeep Singh's poor run of form continued as he ended wicketless from his two overs, conceding 21 runs in the process. The left-arm pacer has 16 wickets in IPL 2023 and is ranked 10th on the Purple Cap list.

Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2023 with 23 wickets in 13 matches. He is tied at the top of the pile with his teammate Rashid Khan but holds the Purple Cap due to a better economy rate.

Poll : 0 votes