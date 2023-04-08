IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match (Updated) 

The 11th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, April 8.

DC skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first in the afternoon encounter, while naming a slew of changes to the side that are yet to win a contest in IPL 2023 so far.

The explosive combination of Jos Buttler and Yashsavi Jaiswal got RR off to a stellar start yet again. RR amassed 68 runs in the powerplay, with the duo mostly dealing with boundaries.

While RR staggered for a short phase in the middle overs after the wickets of Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag, it was made up for at the end by Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer. The inaugural winners posted an imposing total of 199-4 in their 20 overs.

Chasing a mammoth total, DC were off to the worst possible start. Trent Boult got the new ball to talk once again to claim a couple of early wickets. Warner anchored the run chase with a fifty, but DC were unable to thwart the pressure of the required run rate.

RR always had the situation under control and with wickets falling at regular intervals, they notched their second win of the season while DC succumbed to their third loss in a row.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

David Warner is the new holder of the Orange Cap

Warner is the new recipient of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap after overtaking Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jos Buttler on the run-scoring charts. The DC skipper registered 65 off 55 deliveries during the run chase attempt and scored almost half of the team's final total. His 158 run-tally for the season after three matches puts him at the top.

Jos Buttler also rose to the second spot after a stunning match-winning innings. The England international scored 79 off 52 deliveries to take his tally to 152 runs in three matches. He was in doubt to play the contest against DC due to a finger injury, but was fit to feature and he made his presence count.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the aggressor-in-chief for RR in the powerplay as well as the early portion of the middle overs as well. He continued his brilliant start to the season by scoring an imperious 60 off 31 deliveries. The knock took his season run tally to 125 runs moving him to the sixth spot in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Yuzvendra Chahal has eight wickets in three matches along with Mark Wood

Yuzvendra Chahal took the wickets of Axar Patel, Abhishek Porel and David Warner to end with figures of 3-27, stretching his wicket tally to eight, which also gives him the Purple Cap from Mark Wood for the time being.

Trent Boult was exceptional with the new ball while defending the target. He began his spell with a wicket maiden by dismissing impact player Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey. He also took the wicket of Lalit Yadav off the last ball of his spell to finish with 3-29 off his four overs. The New Zealand international has five wickets from three matches and claims the sixth position on the wicket-taking chart.

