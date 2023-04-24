IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match (Updated)  

The Delhi Capitals (DC) won their second consecutive match in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) following a low-scoring thriller against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, April 24. The David Warner-led side won the contest by seven runs while defending a total of 144 runs.

David Warner, returning to his old stomping ground, won the toss and elected to bat first. DC promoted Phil Salt up the order after dropping Prithvi Shaw from the side. The move did not pay off as the England international was dismissed for a golden duck.

DC imploded in the middle overs, with Washington Sundar picking up three wickets in an over to reduce the opposition to 62-5 after eight overs. Axar Patel and Manish Pandey somewhat salvaged the innings with a 69-run partnership to give SRH a target of 145.

SRH found it difficult to score runs as the DC bowlers kept things tight. Mayank Agarwal anchored the chase with a 49 run-knock, but the required rate kept climbing up, leading to a thrilling final over finish.

Mukesh Kumar bowled a splendid final over, sticking to his yorkers to concede only five runs while defending 13 runs.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer of IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis is the current holder of the Orange Cap after scoring 405 runs in seven matches. The RCB skipper has recorded five fifties so far and has a commanding lead at the top of the pile.

David Warner did not have a memorable return to Hyderabad as he was dismissed for 21 runs off 20 deliveries. The short cameo took his run tally for the season to 306 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 119.50. He ranks third on the run chart, behind Du Plessis and Devon Conway.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

The race for the Purple Cap is neck-to-neck at the minute

Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh are the leading wicket takers in IPL 2023 with 13 scalps each so far. Yuzvendra Chahal (12) has the most wickets among spinners in the tournament.

Kuldeep Yadav took the wicket of Abhishek Sharma in the second innings and finished with solid figures of 1-22 off his four overs. The left-arm wrist spinner now has seven wickets to his name at the halfway point of the league stage and is DC's leading wicket taker in IPL 2023.

