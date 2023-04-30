IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) jumped to the eighth spot in the IPL 2023 points table following their hard-fought win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 29. The match was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

After opting to bat first, the SRH innings rode on two fabulous knocks. While Abhishek Sharma set the tone terrifically up front, Heinrich Klaasen provided the finishing touches.

Despite losing wickets regularly, Abhishek stood tall and kept putting the DC bowlers under pressure, scoring 67 off 36. However, he also holed out in the 12th over. From then on, Klassen took the SRH innings forward and reached his fifty in just 25 balls.

Klassen finished up with a 27-ball 53*, which led SRH to post 197/6 on the board. Mitchell Marsh took four crucial scalps in the middle overs.

Chasing 198 for the win, DC needed a strong start. However, they were dealt a crucial blow as David Warner was cleaned up for a duck in the very first over.

Two overseas stars in Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh then counter-attacked and added 112 runs in just 66 balls. Salt was the first one to race away to his fifty and scored 59 runs off 35. Marsh followed it up with a 39-ball 63.

DC had the game in their hands and needed to bat sensibly to register their third consecutive win. However, a match-changing batting collapse saw them lose five wickets just inside the next 32 runs.

SRH eventually restricted the hosts to 188/6 and won the entertaining fixture by nine runs.

SRH move up a position in the points table after their win vs DC

SRH players celebrating vs DC [IPLT20]

As Sunrisers Hyderabad returned to their winning ways, the Orange Army have now jumped to the eighth spot from ninth in the IPL 2023 points table.

The Aiden Markram-led unit have now won three of their first eight games and have six points on the table.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are still languishing at the bottom of the table with just two victories in eight games. Their net run rate of -0.898 is also the worst among all 10 franchises so far. On that note, here are the updated IPL 2023 standings:

IPL 2023 Points table [Sportskeeda]

A super Sunday awaits fans as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a day game before Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede.

