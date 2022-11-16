IPL 2023 retention: "They still need a lot of holes to be plugged" - Aakash Chopra on the Mumbai Indians

Aakash Chopra believes the Mumbai Indians (MI) have a lot of work to do at the IPL 2023 auction as they have quite a few voids in their lineup.

The five-time champions let go of 13 players, including Kieron Pollard, as part of their retention process. They have a remaining purse of ₹20.55 crore heading into the auction on December 23.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that MI have plenty of shopping to do to make a formidable unit. He elaborated:

"The Mumbai Indians have ₹20.55 crore available. This team will still have to shop. They have left quite a few big players but they will have to use that money properly because they still have to fill in the blanks. They still need a lot of holes to be plugged."

The former Indian opener highlighted that Pollard will no longer be seen plying his trade as a player for the Mumbai-based franchise. He observed:

"You will no longer see Kieron Pollard playing in the Mumbai Indians jersey. You will see him but in the dugout as a batting coach. He is not the only one released, in fact he has bid goodbye to his IPL career, they have left 13 players."

Chopra pointed out that the most successful team in the IPL will have to bolster their seam-bowling resources. He reasoned:

"The big story is that they have let go of five fast bowlers, whether it is Tymal Mills, Daniel Sams, Basil Thampi or Jaydev Unadkat - they told all of them that they don't need them, that they will make a fresh start."

Apart from the aforementioned pacers, MI have also released Riley Meredith. They notably acquired Jason Behrendoff from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

"That's a proper fast-bowling pair" - Aakash Chopra on the likelihood of Bumrah and Archer bowling together for Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians bought Jofra Archer at ₹8 crore in the IPL 2022 auction.

Chopra feels Jofra Archer will be seen playing in IPL 2023, considering MI have opted to retain the England pacer. He stated:

"The big story I understand is that Jofra will play. We don't know until now if he will play or not but if they have not released him, it means Jofra is going to play. So Jofra on one side and Jasprit Bumrah, if he is fit and available, on the other. That's a proper fast-bowling pair."

The reputed commentator concluded by observing that MI would also need an established middle-order batter. He explained:

"When you let go of five fast bowlers, you go on a slight recruitment drive. I see potential and promise in the batting, which includes Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Tilak Varma and Ramandeep [Singh], but the proven performers are not seen.

"That means they will need a big player there."

The Mumbai Indians will be looking at Tim David to play the finisher's role, which Pollard used to do with aplomb. Rohit Sharma and Co. might want to acquire an experienced middle-order batter to guide the plethora of youngsters in their lineup.

