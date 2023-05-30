IPL 2023: Shubman Gill to Mohammed Shami, full list of awards for the season

IPL 2023 is done and in the history books. The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League concluded in Ahmedabad with the Chennai Super Kings winning their fifth trophy. CSK defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets to become champions of the league for the fifth time.

In a nail-biting thriller, Ravindra Jadeja kept his nerve and smacked a six and a four when the Chennai Super Kings needed 10 runs off two balls. His big hits sent the entire Narendra Modi Stadium into a frenzy as the Super Kings regained the trophy.

Earlier in the game, Sai Sudharsan's 96-run knock helped GT post 214/4 on the board, but rain forced the organizers to revise the target to 171 in 15 overs.

Complete list of IPL 2023 Award Winners

A grand presentation ceremony took place following the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad. The best performers of this year's IPL season received their prizes. Here is the full list of award winners.

Orange Cap - Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans (890 runs)

Purple Cap - Mohammad Shami, Gujarat Titans (28 wickets)

Most Valuable Player - Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans (343 points)

Fairplay Award - Delhi Capitals

Champions - Chennai Super Kings

Runners-up - Gujarat Titans

3rd place - Mumbai Indians

4th place - Lucknow Super Giants

Emerging Player of the Season - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajasthan Royals (625 runs)

Electric Striker of the Season - Glenn Maxwell, Royal Challengers Bangalore (strike rate of 183.48)

Longest 6 of the Season - Faf du Plessis, Royal Challengers Bangalore (115 meters)

Game-changer of the Season - Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans

Catch of the Season - Rashid Khan, Gujarat Titans (to dismiss Kyle Mayers in match against LSG in Ahmedabad)

IPL 2024 will commence next year, in March. It will be interesting to see if the Chennai Super Kings retain the title and become the first-ever six-time IPL champions.

