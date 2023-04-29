IPL 2023: [Watch] KKR all-rounder Andre Russell fumes as Suyash Sharma drops David Miller in game-changing moment

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell lost his cool and fumed at 19-year-old Suyash Sharma against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Kolkata on Saturday, April 29. Suyash put down a crucial catch off dangerman David Miller at a crucial juncture of the match

Earlier, KKR posted a healthy total of 179-7 after being put into bat first. They had the Titans in trouble at 93-3 in 11.2 overs after removing skipper Hardik Pandya and in-form opener Shubman Gill in quick succession. David Miller and Vijay Shankar started to build a partnership and gained momentum with 18 runs off Suyash Sharma in the 15th over, which reduced the deficit to 51 needed off 30 balls.

Sensing a shift in tempo, KKR skipper Nitish Rana brought in Andre Russell to break the partnership. The West Indian immediately produced a chance on the very first delivery of the 16th over. Miller top-edged a short-of-a-length delivery outside off, only for Suyash to drop the catch from short-third man.

The drop proved costly as the two GT batters raced away and finished the run chase with over two overs to spare.

Here's video of the dropped catch and the reactions of an angry Andre Russell and a dejected Nitish Rana:

Earlier in the day, Russell had scored a terrific 34 off 19 balls to provide the finishing kick to KKR's batting innings.

Despite the West Indian's best efforts on his 35th birthday, KKR fell short of capturing a much-needed victory and fell to three wins and six losses this season.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans moved atop the points table with their sixth win in eight games.

"Up against top teams, we can't be this sloppy with the bat " - KKR skipper Nitish Rana after defeat against GT

KKR skipper Nitish Rana was left disappointed after a crucial defeat to the Gujarat Titans

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper was unimpressed by the team's collective batting efforts in their seven-wicket defeat to defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT).

Rana was part of the side's poor batting display as he was dismissed for just four runs in the team's final score of 179-7 in their 20 overs on a batting-friendly wicket.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rana was critical of the team's performance in all departments, particularly the batting. He said:

"I think we were 20-25 runs short, up against top teams, we can't be this sloppy with the bat. We didn't get partnerships developing, other than Gurbaz and Russell, no one else, including me, scored. If we got a good partnership in the middle overs, we could have done better. In crucial games and against top oppositions, you need to do all the basics well in all the three departments of the game."

The Knight Riders will travel to Hyderabad to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday, May 4.

Poll : 0 votes