IPL 2023 weather update: Chennai weather report on May 10 for today's CSK vs DC clash

Fans can expect an uninterrupted contest when the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 55th match of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 10.

Both teams have had contrasting campaigns this year. While CSK are placed second in the IPL 2023 standings with 13 points, the Capitals are stationed last with eight points.

MS Dhoni and Co. are coming into the contest on the back of a convincing win over the Mumbai Indians (MI). The CSK bowlers did an excellent job in restricting MI to 139 before the four-time champions chased it down, riding on an all-round showing from the batters.

DC, on the other hand, had a horrid start to their campaign, losing five games on the trot. But since then, they have pulled things back winning four out of their last five fixtures. They defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last outing, owing to Phil Salt's heroics with the bat.

Both teams will look to continue their winning run as the tournament reaches its business end.

Chennai weather: MA Chidambaram Stadium weather report on May 10 - No rain predicted

A full 40-over game is on the cards when CSK host Delhi at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all throughout the game. However, the cloud cover will be 100 percent.

Meanwhile, the temperature will hover between 31 and 32 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be around 40 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be in the 80s.

CSK vs DC Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, and Nishant Sindhu.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, and Vicky Ostwal.

