IPL 2023 weather update: Delhi weather report on April 11 for today's DC vs MI clash

A full 40-over game awaits fans when Delhi Capitals (DC) host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 16th match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 11.

Both teams are yet to open their accounts this season. While DC are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table with three defeats, Mumbai are just above them with two losses.

The Capitals have lacked intent. Skipper David Warner has been far from his usual best, despite being the team's highest run-scorer. DC placed a lot of responsibility on the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan, who have had miserable campaigns so far.

The overseas batters have been no better. Rilee Rossouw managed to score only 44 runs in three outings, while Rovman Powell scored only three from two matches.

DC are plagued by too many problems. However, batting coach Pravin Amre tried to put up a brave face in the pre-match press conference, saying:

"It's not how you begin, but how you end that matters."

MI have been no different. Their top three batters - Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan - are in terrible form. Cameron Green, who was roped in for ₹17.50 crore, is yet to make any significant impact along with star oacer Jofra Archer.

Mumbai's spin unit also looks weak, with young guns Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya leaking runs under pressure. Senior leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has also not made any significant contributions.

Overall, both teams are yet to hit the ground running but will be desperate to register their maiden win of IPL 2023.

Delhi weather - Arun Jaitley Stadium weather report on April 11 - No rain predicted

There will be no rain breaks on Tuesday when DC and MI square off in Delhi. According to accuweather.com, there is no forecast for rain throughout the game. However, there will be significant cloud cover during the contest.

The temperature will hover between 29 and 34 degrees Celsius. But the real feel will be one or two degrees less than the actual temperature. Humidity will be on the lower side, ranging around 15 percent.

