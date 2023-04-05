IPL 2023 weather update: Guwahati weather report on April 5 for RR vs PBKS match

Fans can expect several rain breaks when the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5.

The Royals got off to a flying start in their first game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, April 2. Batting first, they posted 203/5, riding on half-centuries from Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and skipper Sanju Samson.

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a four-wicket haul to restrict the Hyderabad-based franchise to 131/8 runs, with RR winning the game by 72 runs.

Despite more than a clinical win, Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag's sub-par outing will keep the Royals' think tank on their toes. Navdeep Saini, who came on as an Impact Player, also had an off day in the business, conceding 34 runs from two overs.

However, with plenty of superstars in their ranks, RR will back themselves to secure their second win in as many games this season.

PBKS also began their campaign by beating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home. This will be a good opportunity for them to secure two wins in their first two games, which they have lacked in the past couple of seasons.

The Kings have hit the right note in their first game. They will fancy themselves to keep the winning run going, with an in-form top-order and a bowling unit that has all the bases covered.

Guwahati weather: Barsapara Cricket Stadium weather report on April 5 - No rain predicted

Guwahati has witnessed pre-monsoon showers over the last week, which raises doubt about the smooth running of the IPL 2023 game between RR and PBKS.

There is a chance of precipitation during the game on Wednesday and it only increases as the game progresses. According to accuweather.com, there is an approximately 35 percent chance of rain, which might halt the game several times.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will hover between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, with relatively less humidity.

