IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs SRH match 

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have climbed four position on the IPL 2024 points table after their emphatic seven-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 12 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 31.

SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first. However, none of their batters reached to a big enough individual score, as the Orange Army could only make 162/8 in their 20 overs. Mohit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers as he bagged 3/25.

In reply, the GT batters looked comfortable at the crease, getting steady partnerships throughout. Sai Sudharsan (45) held the the GT innings together, while David Miller's quick 44* finished the game off with seven wickets and five balls in hand.

With their win on Sunday evening, GT have now won two of their three matches. However, their net run rate of -0.738 is still among worsts in the tournament. The Sunrisers, meanwhile, are placed just below GT on the standings.

The Hyderabad franchise have two points on the board and are fifth on the table with a net run rate of +0.204.

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings are currently battling in Match 13

Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the toss

It's a double-header on Sunday, March 31, and following the GT vs. SRH fixture, the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are battling in Match 13 in Vizag.

Rishabh Pant, the Delhi captain, won the toss and elected to bat first. DC, who are currently ninth in the standings, made two changes as they brought in Prithvi Shaw and Ishant Sharma in place of Ricky Bhui and Kuldeep Yadav (niggle).

Chennai, meanwhile, made no change. They have leaked 134/4 after the end of 15 overs.