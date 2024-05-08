IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs RR match

Delhi Capitals moved up from sixth to fifth position in the IPL 2024 points table after a thrilling victory against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, May 7. The Capitals avenged their previous loss against the Royals with a 20-run victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

After the win against the Rajasthan Royals, the Delhi Capitals overtook the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2024 points table. The Capitals have 12 points to their name, the same as Lucknow, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

CSK, SRH, DC, and LSG hold the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, separated only because of net run rate, respectively. Rajasthan Royals continue to be second in the standings despite the defeat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The race to the IPL 2024 playoffs will heat up in the coming days. Two teams have 16 points each, four teams sit at 12, while the other four sides have eight points in their respective accounts.

Sunrisers Hyderabad can take the 3rd spot in IPL 2024 points table tonight

As mentioned ahead, four teams have 12 points in their account after the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match. Two out of those four teams, namely Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, will be in action at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium tonight (May 8).

The winner of this game will rise to the third position in the IPL 2024 points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the fourth spot right now with 12 points from 11 matches and a net run rate of -0.065. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants are two spots below them in the sixth position. LSG have 12 points from 11 matches and a net run rate of -0.371.

It will be interesting to see which team wins tonight in Hyderabad. It rained heavily in Hyderabad last night, which might play a role in this game.

