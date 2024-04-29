IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after KKR vs DC match

Kolkata Knight Riders consolidated the second position in the IPL 2024 points table by defeating Delhi Capitals on Monday, April 29. The Knight Riders cruised to a seven-wicket win at the Eden Gardens to take their tally to 12 points from nine matches.

This win helped the Knight Riders gain a two-point lead over Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals. DC had a golden opportunity to jump to the second spot in the IPL 2024 points table by defeating KKR, but they failed to do so.

Captain Rishabh Pant opted to bat first at Eden Gardens. The decision did not work in his team's favor as Delhi Capitals could only score 153 runs in their 20 overs. Opener Phil Salt's magnificent half-century eased the chase for KKR as the home side scored 79 runs in the powerplay.

Eventually, Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 57-run partnership helped KKR complete the run-chase in 16.3 overs. Kolkata Knight Riders' net run rate has improved from +0.972 to +1.096 after the victory against the Delhi Capitals. On the other side, DC's net run rate has reduced from -0.276 to -0.442.

Lucknow Super Giants can enter the Top 3 of IPL 2024 points table tomorrow

IPL 2024 action will return to Lucknow on Tuesday evening for a match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. If the home team secure a victory, they can jump from fifth to second or third position, depending on the net run rate.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have an opportunity to climb from ninth to seventh spot in the IPL 2024 points table if they defeat the Lucknow Super Giants. MI have never won an IPL game at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium before. It will be interesting to see if Hardik Pandya's men can defeat KL Rahul and Co. on Tuesday evening in Lucknow.

