IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after KKR vs MI match

The Kolkata Knight Riders consolidated the top position in the IPL 2024 points table with an excellent win against the Mumbai Indians. KKR played their final home match of the tournament and recorded an 18-run victory in a 16-over-a-side match at Eden Gardens.

Varun Chakravarthy emerged as the hero for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He bowled an economical four-over spell of 2/17, dismissing Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya to help the home team defend a 158-run target in the rain-curtailed game.

Earlier in the match, Venkatesh Iyer's 42-run knock at a strike rate of 200 powered the Kolkata Knight Riders to 157/7. Jasprit Bumrah and Piyush Chawla took two wickets each for the Mumbai Indians.

Courtesy of this win, KKR have become the first team to confirm a top 4 finish in the IPL 2024 points table. They have nine wins from 12 matches, with their tally standing at 18 points. Their net run rate has gone down from +1.453 to +1.428 despite the win against MI.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians continue to be ninth in the IPL 2024 points table. MI only have eight points from 13 matches. Their net run rate declined from -0.212 to -0.271.

Chennai Super Kings can climb to 3rd position in IPL 2024 points table today

Can MS Dhoni help the Chennai Super Kings win their match against Rajasthan Royals? (Image: Getty)

A double-header is scheduled for today in IPL 2024. The afternoon match will feature defending champions Chennai Super Kings and the second-placed Rajasthan Royals. CSK can climb up from fourth to third position if they beat RR, while RR can officially qualify for the playoffs by beating CSK.

Later in the evening, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on the Delhi Capitals. It is a virtual do-or-die match for both franchises in the race to the playoffs.

