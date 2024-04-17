IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after KKR vs RR match

Rajasthan Royals extended their lead at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with a close win against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, April 16. The Royals have become the first team to touch the 12-point mark this season, having registered six wins from seven games.

Despite the two-wicket victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders, however, the Rajasthan Royals' net run rate has declined from +0.767 to +0.677. Even KKR's net run rate has come down from +1.688 to +1.399. The Knight Riders continue to be in the second spot with eight points from six games.

No changes happened in the positions of any teams in the IPL 2024 points table. After the 31st match of the season, the top four teams are Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Two of the bottom six teams, namely Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will be in action in IPL 2024 tonight. Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to this game.

Can the Gujarat Titans rise higher in the IPL 2024 points table?

Gujarat Titans can rise to the second position in the IPL 2024 points table if they can register a massive win against the Delhi Capitals tonight (April 17). The Titans have played three home games this season, recording two wins and one defeat.

On the other side, the Capitals have a chance to jump from ninth to fifth position with a big victory against the Titans. The Capitals would be high on confidence after their last match. They became the first team in IPL history to chase down a 160+ target against the Lucknow Super Giants a few days back.

Delhi Capitals had successfully defended a 131-run target against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium last season. It will be exciting to see if they can replicate that performance tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback